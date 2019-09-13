FRIDAY
Jangling Sparrows
Asheville, North Carolina, singer/songwriter Paul Edelman brings a full band to back him in Floyd. Check out his “Bootstraps” at youtu.be/VnUtFsJx2Ik.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, janglingsparrows.com
SATURDAY
The Dead Reckoning
Some of Southwest Virginia’s best and most multi-faceted musicians put their distinctive imprint on Grateful Dead music.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $10 day of show. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
One of The Floyd Country Store’s favorite bands returns for a dance party.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters
Litz
Funky jams from Gaithersburg, Maryland, debuting at Blacksburg’s newest venue (formerly the Sycamore Deli).
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7, 18-older. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, litzmusic.com
Suede Basement
Blues-rock originals and covers from a tight and gritty Blacksburg band.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/SuedeBasement
TUESDAY
Brother & The Brothers Premier
Check out the first night in what organizers hope will be many of a rotating cast of musicians taking musical excursions.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $2 door to 21-older, $5 20-younger before 11 p.m. (no re-entry for 20-younger).
