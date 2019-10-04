Dale Ann Bradley

FRIDAY

Unspoken Tradition

Charlotte, North Carolina-area band splices newgrass and trad into its own jams.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, unspokentradition.com

Tennessee Champagne

Elizabethton, Tennessee, southern rock and blues band has an EP called “Corn From A Jar.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, tnchampagne.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show

With Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus

Kentucky coal country-born Bradley is a wonderful singer. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/kvIZfcwPBmo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, daleannbradley.com

Doctor Ocular

A Johnson City, Tennessee, quartet delivers organic-sounding jam rock.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. doctorocularband.com

SUNDAY

“Fiddlin’ — A Story of a Place, Its People and Their Music”

Read more about this documentary in Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music. Flatpicking champ Scott Fore will play at this screening.

Details: 2 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $10, $8 Lyric members. 951-4771, thelyric.com, fiddlinmovie.com

