SUNDAY
Fort Vause
Shawsville string band plays bluegrass, old-time and early country music.
Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/fortvause
WEDNESDAY
Gina & Jason Dilg
Hear dance tunes and ballads from this couple of old-time music pickers.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, ginaandjason.com
FRIDAY
January Jams: Charley Crockett, with Jaime Wyatt
Texas roots renaissance man Crockett has a wealth of talent and songwriting ability, plus good taste in classic covers. Read our July piece on Crockett at bit.ly/CrockettRT.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. abingdonmusicexperience.com, charleycrockett.com, jaimewyatt.com
Travers Brothership
Highly energetic original blues/rock/jam music from an Asheville, North Carolina, band of top instrumentalists and good singers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, traversbrothership.com
Jimothy
Jim Bohon leads his Floyd-based band through his rock originals and covers.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand
The Antecedents
Check out a Pulaski rock quartet that mixes in folk, roots, pop and alt-country.
Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free.
SATURDAY
January Jams: Lilly Hiatt, with Momma Molasses
Hiatt, in concert at Devil’s Backbone Basecamp, in Roseland, last August, sounded the best this reporter has heard her. She has good new songs from an upcoming album, too.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $18. $15. lillyhiatt.com, mommamolasses.org
Jeff Little Trio
Bluegrass piano master Little and his band return to Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $18 day of show. jefflittle.net
DJ RahBee
This Floyd-based performer has put many miles on the wheels of steel.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. soundcloud.com/djrahbee
