SUNDAY
Old Man Kelley
Kelley, who digs into folk music from multiple sources, knows how to set a good dance tempo, if need be.
Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free . 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, oldmankelly.com
FRIDAY
CC Coates Band
Coates, a strong singer and good guitarist, leads a Texas- and Chicago-mining blues outfit.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB
Seph Custer
Hear folk, rock and Americana from a multi-instrumentalist with a compelling voice.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com
SATURDAY
Roger Handy & Friends
Onetime singer in storied bluegrass band The Lost & Found fronts his own Frankin County-based act of pickers and singers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
The Do Right Daddies
Stalwart Blacksburg-area blues dudes head up to Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/dorightdaddies
The Worx
One of Southwest Virginia’s premiere party bands fires it up.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $10. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, theworxband.com
Sam & Lilly
A pair of young pickers and singers reunites.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free.
Marc Baskind
Baskind comes from the home of the Mississippi Delta blues. He’s also has plenty of jazz and rock, too.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, marcbaskind.com
