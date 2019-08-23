Fireside Collective

FRIDAY

The Wildmans

This young string band features fiddler Aila Wildman, mandolinist Eli Wildman and banjoist Victor Furtado.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thewildmans.net

Seph Custer

Original, soulful folk from multi-instrumentalist and singer Custer.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com

SATURDAY

Fireside Collective

With The Trailblazers

Ashville, North Carolina, folk-grassers toured with Yonder Mountain String Band this year and played Harvester Performance Center and FloydFest 2018, too.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, firesidecollectiveband.com, thetrailblazersmusic.com

Isasa

With Magic Tuber String Band, Eight Point Star, A. Talmadge, Bob Canter

Madrid, Spain-based guitarist and composer Isasa has been part of that city’s underground music scene, with a sadly haunted style that pays homage to John Fahey.

Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated); park at public lots on Progress Street. isasa.bandcamp.com, bit.ly/31KeVCW (Eight Point Star Facebook)

Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix

Check out the second-place finisher in this year’s FloydFest On the Rise audience-voted contest.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. masonvia.com/hot-trail-mix.html

Rt. 23 Music Festival

With The Fritz, 49 Winchester, The Golden Age

Road trip alert: Funk, rock and soul cats The Fritz, from Asheville, headline this free festival.

Details: 5 p.m. University of Virginia at Wise. Free. rte23musicfestival.com, thefritzmusic.com, 49winchester.com

Whitetop Mountain Band

This band will get you dancing, and band member Martha Spencer does some fine heel-kicking her own self.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com

Buddhagraph Spaceship

With Joe Benjamin

The jamband headliner, formed in Floyd, has moved to Asheville and returns to Virginia for a gig at 622 North.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, buddhagraphspaceship.com, joe-benjamin.com

One Eyed Jack

Acoustic trio covers jam, blues, reggae and jazz.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack

SUNDAY

Jon Bertrand

A member of southwest Louisiana-based Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys brings his own show to Eggleston.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/pineleafboys

TUESDAY

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

This power couple of the banjo sold out its Floyd gig quite soon after tickets went on sale.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. belafleck.com/featured/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn

THURSDAY-SEPT. 1

Front Porch Fest

With Dangermuffin, Dr. Bacon (Thursday), The Lee Boys, Yarn (Friday), Donna the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Big Daddy Love (Saturday), Folk Soul Revival, The Judy Chops (Sunday) and more

Road trip alert: Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Front Porch Fest.

Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. $20 Thursday, $40 Friday, $60 Saturday, $30 Sunday, $120 4-day general admission, 12-younger free. frontporchfest.org

Floyd Yoga Jam

With Lark, Kat Mills (Thursday), The Get Right Band, Justin Trawick (Friday), MC Yogi, J Brave, Shylah Ray, Yalma (Saturday), Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5, Music Road Co (Sunday) and more

Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Floyd Yoga Jam.

Details: Music 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. General admission $90 Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $75 Sunday, $145 2-day ticket, $170 3-day ticket, $195 4-day ticket, $90 4-day youth ticket; more prices at event website. 745-5483, floydyogajam.net

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Chance McCoy Band, with Miss Tess & The Talkbacks

Check out the Aug. 28 Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on this show, a homecoming of sorts for former Old Crow Medicine Show member McCoy.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, chancemccoy.com, misstessmusic.com

