FRIDAY
The Wildmans
This young string band features fiddler Aila Wildman, mandolinist Eli Wildman and banjoist Victor Furtado.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thewildmans.net
Seph Custer
Original, soulful folk from multi-instrumentalist and singer Custer.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com
SATURDAY
Fireside Collective
With The Trailblazers
Ashville, North Carolina, folk-grassers toured with Yonder Mountain String Band this year and played Harvester Performance Center and FloydFest 2018, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, firesidecollectiveband.com, thetrailblazersmusic.com
Isasa
With Magic Tuber String Band, Eight Point Star, A. Talmadge, Bob Canter
Madrid, Spain-based guitarist and composer Isasa has been part of that city’s underground music scene, with a sadly haunted style that pays homage to John Fahey.
Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated); park at public lots on Progress Street. isasa.bandcamp.com, bit.ly/31KeVCW (Eight Point Star Facebook)
Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix
Check out the second-place finisher in this year’s FloydFest On the Rise audience-voted contest.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. masonvia.com/hot-trail-mix.html
Rt. 23 Music Festival
With The Fritz, 49 Winchester, The Golden Age
Road trip alert: Funk, rock and soul cats The Fritz, from Asheville, headline this free festival.
Details: 5 p.m. University of Virginia at Wise. Free. rte23musicfestival.com, thefritzmusic.com, 49winchester.com
Whitetop Mountain Band
This band will get you dancing, and band member Martha Spencer does some fine heel-kicking her own self.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com
Buddhagraph Spaceship
With Joe Benjamin
The jamband headliner, formed in Floyd, has moved to Asheville and returns to Virginia for a gig at 622 North.
Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, buddhagraphspaceship.com, joe-benjamin.com
One Eyed Jack
Acoustic trio covers jam, blues, reggae and jazz.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack
SUNDAY
Jon Bertrand
A member of southwest Louisiana-based Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys brings his own show to Eggleston.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/pineleafboys
TUESDAY
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
This power couple of the banjo sold out its Floyd gig quite soon after tickets went on sale.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. belafleck.com/featured/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn
THURSDAY-SEPT. 1
Front Porch Fest
With Dangermuffin, Dr. Bacon (Thursday), The Lee Boys, Yarn (Friday), Donna the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Big Daddy Love (Saturday), Folk Soul Revival, The Judy Chops (Sunday) and more
Road trip alert: Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Front Porch Fest.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. $20 Thursday, $40 Friday, $60 Saturday, $30 Sunday, $120 4-day general admission, 12-younger free. frontporchfest.org
Floyd Yoga Jam
With Lark, Kat Mills (Thursday), The Get Right Band, Justin Trawick (Friday), MC Yogi, J Brave, Shylah Ray, Yalma (Saturday), Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5, Music Road Co (Sunday) and more
Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Floyd Yoga Jam.
Details: Music 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. General admission $90 Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $75 Sunday, $145 2-day ticket, $170 3-day ticket, $195 4-day ticket, $90 4-day youth ticket; more prices at event website. 745-5483, floydyogajam.net
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Chance McCoy Band, with Miss Tess & The Talkbacks
Check out the Aug. 28 Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on this show, a homecoming of sorts for former Old Crow Medicine Show member McCoy.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, chancemccoy.com, misstessmusic.com