TUESDAY

Yonder Mountain String Band

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $32, $28, $25. thelyric.com/live-at-the-lyric, yondermountain.com

Yonder Mountain After Party: Sidewalk Slammers, with Orange Culture

Alt-folk and alt-rock from a couple of young acts may fuel your post-Yonder ramblings.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/SidewalkSlammers757, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial

FRIDAY

The Dirty Grass Players

Charm City (Baltimore, that is) bluegrass and newgrass act returns to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. thedirtygrassplayers.com

Dale Cash

Hear rock and country from way back. See Cash cover Johnny Cash (no apparent relation) at vimeo.com/39153216.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, facebook.com/prestonsattherivercourse

Cliff Beach

Roots music done in Beach’s self-styled “contrary music” way.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, cliffbeach.com

CC Coates Band

Hear blues-rock from a Floyd trio that plays Dogtown regularly.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show: Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Twin Creeks String Band, New Standard Bluegrass

Clawhammer banjo man Baugus is one of roots music’s best, with a resume that includes recording on the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss album “Raising Sand” and in the movie “Cold Mountain.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, rileybaugusbanjos.com

The Get Right Band

Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio has received shout-outs from podcast star Marc Maron, Huffington Post and Relix Magazine.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thegetrightband.com

Bassyndicate presents Stylust

Los Angeles-based Geoff “Stylust” Reich brings his brand of dubstep to Blacksburg.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. facebook.com/bassyndicate, stylustbeats.net

