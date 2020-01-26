By Tad Dickens
777-6474
TUESDAY
Yonder Mountain String Band
Flip back to Sunday’s Extra or visit music.roanoke.com to read more about this Live at the Lyric show, based on our interview with Yonder Mountain guitarist Adam Aijala.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $32, $28, $25. thelyric.com/live-at-the-lyric, yondermountain.com
Yonder Mountain After Party: Sidewalk Slammers, with Orange Culture
Alt-folk and alt-rock from a couple of young acts may fuel your post-Yonder ramblings.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/SidewalkSlammers757, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
FRIDAY
The Dirty Grass Players
Charm City (Baltimore, that is) bluegrass and newgrass act returns to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. thedirtygrassplayers.com
Dale Cash
Hear rock and country from way back. See Cash cover Johnny Cash (no apparent relation) at vimeo.com/39153216.
Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, facebook.com/prestonsattherivercourse
Cliff Beach
Roots music done in Beach’s self-styled “contrary music” way.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, cliffbeach.com
CC Coates Band
Hear blues-rock from a Floyd trio that plays Dogtown regularly.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show: Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Twin Creeks String Band, New Standard Bluegrass
Clawhammer banjo man Baugus is one of roots music’s best, with a resume that includes recording on the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss album “Raising Sand” and in the movie “Cold Mountain.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, rileybaugusbanjos.com
The Get Right Band
Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio has received shout-outs from podcast star Marc Maron, Huffington Post and Relix Magazine.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thegetrightband.com
Bassyndicate presents Stylust
Los Angeles-based Geoff “Stylust” Reich brings his brand of dubstep to Blacksburg.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. facebook.com/bassyndicate, stylustbeats.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.