The Steel Wheels

 Josh Saul photo

FRIDAY

Lo Key

Hear funk, rock, reggae and soul originals from a Blacksburg band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/lokeyband

BlacKingCoal

Allan Dale Sizemore digs into blues, country and other roots styles.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackingcoal.com

SATURDAY

The Steel Wheels

With Hoot and Holler

The headliner, fresh off hosting its annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival, and, before that, playing Rooster Walk, travels to Galax.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, $10 to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thesteelwheels.com

Bill & The Belles

This vintage country-playing band from Johnson City, Tennessee, has become a favorite at the Floyd Country Store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, billandthebelles.com

Electric Woodshed

Hear a band of stellar players rock Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Little Feat and more.

Details: 8 p.m. The Pine Tavern, Floyd. $6 advance at Pine Tavern and Republic of Floyd, $8 door. 745-4482, thepinetavern.com, facebook.com/electricwoodshed

HC Oakes Band

Charlotte-area band covers a lot of classic rock, and delivers three-part harmonies.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/TheHCOakesBand

Chris Spradling

Surrender Dorothy frontman gets plenty of solo show work, too.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. reverbnation.com/chrisspradling

WEDNESDAY

FloydFest Day One: Magnolia Boulevard, The Dead Reckoning, Travers Brothership, American Aquarium, GOTE and more

It’s move-in day, with music to jazz up the folks for the rest of FloydFest 19: Voyage Home. Read more in Sunday’s Extra or at roanoke.com/entertainment/music about the Festival, which runs through July 28

Details: Noon. Blue Cow Pavilion, Milepost 170.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd. Tickets prices and camping info at floydfest.com

