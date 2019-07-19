FRIDAY
Lo Key
Hear funk, rock, reggae and soul originals from a Blacksburg band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/lokeyband
BlacKingCoal
Allan Dale Sizemore digs into blues, country and other roots styles.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackingcoal.com
SATURDAY
The Steel Wheels
With Hoot and Holler
The headliner, fresh off hosting its annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival, and, before that, playing Rooster Walk, travels to Galax.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, $10 to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thesteelwheels.com
Bill & The Belles
This vintage country-playing band from Johnson City, Tennessee, has become a favorite at the Floyd Country Store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, billandthebelles.com
Electric Woodshed
Hear a band of stellar players rock Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Little Feat and more.
Details: 8 p.m. The Pine Tavern, Floyd. $6 advance at Pine Tavern and Republic of Floyd, $8 door. 745-4482, thepinetavern.com, facebook.com/electricwoodshed
HC Oakes Band
Charlotte-area band covers a lot of classic rock, and delivers three-part harmonies.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/TheHCOakesBand
Chris Spradling
Surrender Dorothy frontman gets plenty of solo show work, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. reverbnation.com/chrisspradling
WEDNESDAY
FloydFest Day One: Magnolia Boulevard, The Dead Reckoning, Travers Brothership, American Aquarium, GOTE and more
It’s move-in day, with music to jazz up the folks for the rest of FloydFest 19: Voyage Home. Read more in Sunday’s Extra or at roanoke.com/entertainment/music about the Festival, which runs through July 28
Details: Noon. Blue Cow Pavilion, Milepost 170.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd. Tickets prices and camping info at floydfest.com