The Get Right Band

 Ross Viviano photo

WEDNESDAY

Sonya White

White is a fun and gregarious stand-up comic and sometime actor who incorporates impersonations, including dogs, into her act.

Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClain’s at First and Main, Blacksburg. $10. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com, sonyawhitecomedy.com

THURSDAY

Jared Stout and Robby Carden

Stout, whose band is a finalist in the Rockn’ to Lockn’ contest, breaks it down to just himself and ace harmonica man Carden.

Details: 6 p.m. McClain’s at First and Main. Free. facebook.com/jstoutmusic

FRIDAY

The Floyd Radio Show

With The Deer Creek Boys, Paul Brown and Terri McMurray, The New Macedon Rangers

The latest version of Floyd’s web-streaming variety show includes banjo man Brown, whose voice you’d know from NPR’s Morning Edition. He retired from that gig in 2013. Hear him and McMurray via

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, blueridgeheritage.com/artist/paul-brown, deercreekboys.co

The Get Right Band

Asheville, North Carolina, rockers return to Southwest Virginia for a Milk Parlor show.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thegetrightband.com

Forever Now Band

Floyd’s own progressive folk band hosts a CD release party.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/forevernowband1/

