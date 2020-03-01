WEDNESDAY
Sonya White
White is a fun and gregarious stand-up comic and sometime actor who incorporates impersonations, including dogs, into her act.
Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClain’s at First and Main, Blacksburg. $10. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com, sonyawhitecomedy.com
THURSDAY
Jared Stout and Robby Carden
Stout, whose band is a finalist in the Rockn’ to Lockn’ contest, breaks it down to just himself and ace harmonica man Carden.
Details: 6 p.m. McClain’s at First and Main. Free. facebook.com/jstoutmusic
FRIDAY
The Floyd Radio Show
With The Deer Creek Boys, Paul Brown and Terri McMurray, The New Macedon Rangers
The latest version of Floyd’s web-streaming variety show includes banjo man Brown, whose voice you’d know from NPR’s Morning Edition. He retired from that gig in 2013. Hear him and McMurray via
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, blueridgeheritage.com/artist/paul-brown, deercreekboys.co
The Get Right Band
Asheville, North Carolina, rockers return to Southwest Virginia for a Milk Parlor show.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thegetrightband.com
Forever Now Band
Floyd’s own progressive folk band hosts a CD release party.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/forevernowband1/
