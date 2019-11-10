DownTown Abby

Abby Bryant of DownTown Abby & The Echoes

 Daniel Barlow photo

THURSDAY

Kendall Street Company

Eclectic jam-rockers from Charlottesville hit it at the Milk Parlor.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com

Film Screening: “Fiddlin’”

Visit https://bit.ly/2oTZn1z to read a Roanoke Times piece from last month about this documentary

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fiddlinmovie.com

FRIDAY

Friday Night Jamboree 35th Anniversary

With Tune Town String Band, Unique Sounds of the Mountains, Katie & The Bubbatones, Josh Blankenship & Friends and special guests

Check out today’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this tradition.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance reserved seats (all ages), $8 general admission, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger. blueridgeautoharps.com/Bubbatones.html, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains

The Mad Children

A Richmond quartet brings funk, jazz and rock with psychedelic overtones.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, facebook.com/themadchildren

Matt Walsh

Bluesy Americana Rocker Walsh returns to Christiansburg.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mattwalshmusic.net

K.T. Vandyke Duo

Check out an Abingdon-based, acoustic singer/songwriter.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, ktvandyke.com

Flight One

Hear original, electric rock and blues from a Blacksburg act fronted by John Fogle and Julie Dameron.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheRealFlightOne

SATURDAY

DownTown Abby & The Echoes

Catch the soul-rocking winner of the last July’s FloydFest On the Rise

contest winner.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10; 18-older. downtownabbyband.com

Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband and Special Guests, Rhoda Kemp Birthday Celebration

Kemp, a longtime performer at the Friday Night Jamboree, is turning 90.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 at the door. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

The Judy Chops

Swinging and jazzy Staunton band, with some mountain music influences here and there.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. thejudychops.com

Medicinal Americana

Hear rock ‘n’ roll, alt-country and vintage California-style country rock from Brian Mehalso and his band.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North. $5, 1-older. medicinalamericana.com

