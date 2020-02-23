THURSDAY
Rachel Baiman Trio
With Mike Wheeler
Baiman, a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has claimed influences running the gamut from John Hartford to Courtney Barnett. She brings a modern take to the folk music tradition that speaks to power.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rachelbaiman.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Carly Rogers
Rogers, from Nashville via Vermont, sings and plays country music.
Details: 5 p.m. Thursday. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, facebook.com/carlyrogersmusic
FRIDAY
The Abingdon Sessions: Scythian, with Lindsay Lou
D.C. area Celtic rockers share a bill in Abingdon with folk-grass act Lindsay Lou.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, scythianmusic.com, lindsayloumusic.com
LITZ
Maryland quartet takes musical inspiration from such funky acts as Lettuce and The Motet.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, funkylitzmusic.com
SATURDAY
The Abingdon Sessions: Amythyst Kiah, with Front Country
Johnson City, Tennessee-based Kiah’s career is blossoming. Her song, “Black Myself,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song. The number was the opening track on “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” in which she collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $27, $20. amythystkiah.com, frontcountryband.com
Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome
Hear high-class bluegrass from Brown, formerly a sideman for Larry Sparks, and his own band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/StillLonesome
Nailcrown
With Pathogenesis, Basura, State of Mind
It’s a night of metal from four slamming bands.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. nailcrown.bandcamp.com, pathogenesis.bandcamp.com
DJ RahBee
Stalwart disc-master spins EDM jams.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, soundcloud.com/djrahbee
Lily Comer
Bluefield, West Virginia, act strums and sings country and blues.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/LillianEComer
