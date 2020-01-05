Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

 Radioramblers.com

SUNDAY

LJM Trio

Guitar, upright bass and hand drum act plays jazz and blues.

Details: 11 a.m. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Brunch $21.50, $10.95 6-12, free 5-younger. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, bit.ly/LJMTrioFB

FRIDAY

Zak Saltz

Southwest Virginia bluegrass and country performer hits the Dogtown stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

Wine and Roses

Hear a jazz act for dinner.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com

SATURDAY

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Check out the winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year award-winner. Banjo man Mullins and his quintet are also responsible for the 2018 IBMA song of the year.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, radioramblers.com

Hayden Carpenter

Christian pop music from a solo act who sings and plays guitar and keys.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). facebook.com/haydencarpentermusic

Tags

Load comments