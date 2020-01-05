SUNDAY
LJM Trio
Guitar, upright bass and hand drum act plays jazz and blues.
Details: 11 a.m. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Brunch $21.50, $10.95 6-12, free 5-younger. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, bit.ly/LJMTrioFB
FRIDAY
Zak Saltz
Southwest Virginia bluegrass and country performer hits the Dogtown stage.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
Wine and Roses
Hear a jazz act for dinner.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com
SATURDAY
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Check out the winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year award-winner. Banjo man Mullins and his quintet are also responsible for the 2018 IBMA song of the year.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, radioramblers.com
Hayden Carpenter
Christian pop music from a solo act who sings and plays guitar and keys.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). facebook.com/haydencarpentermusic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.