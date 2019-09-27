Dailey & Vincent

FRIDAY

Jimothy

Original pop-rock from guitarist/singer Jim Bohon and a band that includes Billy Steele (The Antecedents).

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand

SATURDAY

Dailey & Vincent

The NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club presents Grammy Award-winning country, bluegrass and gospel from a band with some of the best harmonies in the bluegrass business.

Details: 7:30 p.m. New River Community College, Dublin. $41, $36. 674-3600, nr.edu/fiddle, daileyandvincent.com

Bassyndicate Presents: G Space, with DJ Roca, MANG0, Aerial, Vasts

A DJ show with plenty of visual elements aims to raise funds for The Rainforest Foundation. Headliner G Space has done sets at Imagine Festival and Ultra Festival.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, $9 via bit.ly/2ldD8Sb. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, gspacemusic.com, facebook.com/bassyndicate

49 Winchester

With Mitchel Evan

Russell County alt-country rockers spent last weekend at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. 49winchester.com, mitchelevanmusic.com

Twin Creeks Stringband

Kick your feet up at the country store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Sonic Camel

Good band name. Hear pop and rock covers going back to the 1960s.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outside stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/SonicCamel

THURSDAY

Bumpin Uglies

With Space Koi

It’s a night of ska/punk and reggae rock.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10 via bit.ly/2laeO3J. bumpinugliesmusic.com, spacekoi.com

