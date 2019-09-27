FRIDAY
Jimothy
Original pop-rock from guitarist/singer Jim Bohon and a band that includes Billy Steele (The Antecedents).
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand
SATURDAY
Dailey & Vincent
The NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club presents Grammy Award-winning country, bluegrass and gospel from a band with some of the best harmonies in the bluegrass business.
Details: 7:30 p.m. New River Community College, Dublin. $41, $36. 674-3600, nr.edu/fiddle, daileyandvincent.com
Bassyndicate Presents: G Space, with DJ Roca, MANG0, Aerial, Vasts
A DJ show with plenty of visual elements aims to raise funds for The Rainforest Foundation. Headliner G Space has done sets at Imagine Festival and Ultra Festival.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, $9 via bit.ly/2ldD8Sb. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, gspacemusic.com, facebook.com/bassyndicate
49 Winchester
With Mitchel Evan
Russell County alt-country rockers spent last weekend at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. 49winchester.com, mitchelevanmusic.com
Twin Creeks Stringband
Kick your feet up at the country store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Sonic Camel
Good band name. Hear pop and rock covers going back to the 1960s.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outside stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/SonicCamel
THURSDAY
Bumpin Uglies
With Space Koi
It’s a night of ska/punk and reggae rock.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10 via bit.ly/2laeO3J. bumpinugliesmusic.com, spacekoi.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.