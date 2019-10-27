Special Consensus

SUNDAY

Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association award-winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee brings hits Floyd. The Chicago-based (yep, that’s right — Chicago, also known as a folk music haven) band’s most recent Grammy nom came this year, for its album “Rivers and Roads.” Check out a video cut from that album, “She Took the Tennessee River,” via youtu.be/HpL_Og5Su_Q, featuring guest fiddler Becky Buller.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. specialc.com

Dale Cash

Hear some vintage rock during your brunch.

Details: 11 a.m. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. $21.50, $10,95 6-12, free 5-younger. 231-0120

The Little Stony Trio

Three-quarters of a band playing old-time, early bluegrass and country hits The Palisades.

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/LittleStonyNighthawks

THURSDAY

Cocobollo

Hear world, folk and Americana music for happy hour.

Details: 5 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, cocoboloband.com

Dogtown Halloween Costume Dance Party and Costume Contest

With Music Road Co.

Floyd knows how to party, and Music Road Co. knows how to spark such efforts.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com

The Sweet Life

With Lo Key Spark Arrester, Pyrite and more

It’s a Halloween party for rocking and dancing.

Details: 8 p.m. (doors) The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8; 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/WeThePeopleRise, facebook.com/lokeyband, sparkarrester.bandcamp.com, soundcloud.com/pyriteofficial

FRIDAY

Carly Rogers

See and hear this Nashville, Tennessee-based country act performing “Two Different Places” at youtu.be/MO8YQkNEQmw.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/carlyrogersmusic

