Rachel Baiman

Rachel Baiman

 Floyd Country Store photo

THURSDAY

Rachel Baiman Trio

With Mike Wheeler

Baiman, a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has claimed influences running the gamut from John Hartford to Courtney Barnett. She brings a modern take to the folk music tradition that speaks to power. 

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rachelbaiman.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Carly Rogers

Rogers, from Nashville via Vermont, sings and plays country music.

Details: 5 p.m. Thursday. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, facebook.com/carlyrogersmusic

FRIDAY

The Abingdon Sessions: Scythian, with Lindsay Lou

D.C. area Celtic rockers share a bill in Abingdon with folk-grass act Lindsay Lou.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, scythianmusic.com, lindsayloumusic.com

LITZ

Maryland quartet takes musical inspiration from such funky acts as Lettuce and The Motet.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, funkylitzmusic.com

SATURDAY

The Abingdon Sessions: Amythyst Kiah, with Front Country

Johnson City, Tennessee-based Kiah’s career is blossoming. Her song, “Black Myself,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song. The number was the opening track on “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” in which she collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $27, $20. amythystkiah.com, frontcountryband.com

Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome

Hear high-class bluegrass from Brown, formerly a sideman for Larry Sparks, and his own band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/StillLonesome

Nailcrown

With Pathogenesis, Basura, State of Mind

It’s a night of metal from four slamming bands.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. nailcrown.bandcamp.com, pathogenesis.bandcamp.com

DJ RahBee

Stalwart disc-master spins EDM jams.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, soundcloud.com/djrahbee

Lily Comer

Bluefield, West Virginia, act strums and sings country and blues.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/LillianEComer

Tags

Load comments