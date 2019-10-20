J.P. Harris

J.P. Harris

 Ilovehonkytonk.com photo

TUESDAY

Old-Time Jam Kickoff

Blacksburg’s weekly old-time jam moves indoors for fall and winter.

Details: 7 p.m. Gillies Vegetarian Cuisine, Blacksburg. Free. 961-2703, gilliesrestaurant.net

FRIDAY

JP Harris and the Tough Choices

After a four-year recording hiatus, vintage country music revivalist Harris came back with “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” Hear that and more in his return to Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $15 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, ilovehonkytonk.com

Jared Stout Band

Hear a variety of originals and covers from this quartet.

Details: 7 p.m. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Seph Custer

Original folk-rock music and covers from a cat who can pick and sing well.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com

SATURDAY

Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers

With Chris Ross & the North

It’s an Americana, country and rock double-bill.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. morganwade andthestepbrothers.com, chrisrossand thenorth.com

Whitetop Mountain Band

Join some deeply talented mountain music makers for a Halloween dance at the country store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountain band.tripod.com

Halloween Hoedown: Dirt Road Breakdown, DJ PBizL Productions

Blues early and disco late at this event that features a costume contest and a pumpkin ale.

Details: 6 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. Free; 21-older. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

SUNDAY

Special Consensus

High class bluegrass on a Sunday in Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. specialc.com

