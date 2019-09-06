FRIDAY
Dr. Bacon
The Sycamore Deli is gone, but a new venue, The Milk Parlor, has opened at the site of that erstwhile sammich shop. A funk-rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, is on the bill.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, drbaconband.com
New River Blues Society Blues Jam
With host band McFadden & Friends, Isaac Hadden
Roscoe McFadden blows a mean blues harp. Go sit in. And check out this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for a video of young Hadden jamming at Rooster Walk with Roosevelt Collier trio.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Friday Night Jamboree: Janet Turner & Friends, The Black Twig Pickers and more TBA
Some of the most popular jamboree acts in Floyd return to the country store stage.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Grand Ole Uproar
Rollicking country-folksters from Greensboro, North Carolina, have been hitting our part of the world frequently.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thegrandoleuproar.com
The Thrillbillyz
Roanoke blues-rockers take on Galax.
Details: 7 p.m. Creek Bottom Brewing Co. Tasting Room & Pub, Galax. Free. 276-236-2337, cbbrews.com, thrillbillyz.com
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show Season Premiere
With The Crooked Road Ramblers, Kelley & The Cowboys, Devon Sproule
It’s another season of the webcast-only radio show featuring songs, skits and other fun. If you can’t make it up to Floyd, listen live at mixlr.com/floyd-radio-show/.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show ($90 season pass for all nine shows, plus reserved seating). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, crookedroadramblers.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com, devonsproule.com
Buddhagraph Spaceship
This band of jam-rockers, founded in Floyd and transplanted to Asheville, returns home for a gig.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. buddhagraphspaceship.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.