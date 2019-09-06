Crooked Road Ramblers

 Floyd Country Store photo

FRIDAY

Dr. Bacon

The Sycamore Deli is gone, but a new venue, The Milk Parlor, has opened at the site of that erstwhile sammich shop. A funk-rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, is on the bill.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, drbaconband.com

New River Blues Society Blues Jam

With host band McFadden & Friends, Isaac Hadden

Roscoe McFadden blows a mean blues harp. Go sit in. And check out this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for a video of young Hadden jamming at Rooster Walk with Roosevelt Collier trio.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Friday Night Jamboree: Janet Turner & Friends, The Black Twig Pickers and more TBA

Some of the most popular jamboree acts in Floyd return to the country store stage.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Grand Ole Uproar

Rollicking country-folksters from Greensboro, North Carolina, have been hitting our part of the world frequently.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thegrandoleuproar.com

The Thrillbillyz

Roanoke blues-rockers take on Galax.

Details: 7 p.m. Creek Bottom Brewing Co. Tasting Room & Pub, Galax. Free. 276-236-2337, cbbrews.com, thrillbillyz.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show Season Premiere

With The Crooked Road Ramblers, Kelley & The Cowboys, Devon Sproule

It’s another season of the webcast-only radio show featuring songs, skits and other fun. If you can’t make it up to Floyd, listen live at mixlr.com/floyd-radio-show/.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show ($90 season pass for all nine shows, plus reserved seating). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, crookedroadramblers.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com, devonsproule.com

Buddhagraph Spaceship

This band of jam-rockers, founded in Floyd and transplanted to Asheville, returns home for a gig.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. buddhagraphspaceship.com

