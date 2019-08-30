FRIDAY
Brackish Water Jamboree
Hampton Roads-based act slings some rollicking string-band music.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, brackishwaterjamboree.com
Cure My Enemy
With Suede Basement
Soulful bluesy rock from the headliner, and similar vibes, if grittier, from the opener.
Details: 9:30 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1022, 622north.com, reverbnation.com/curemyenemy
Hoodoo Hipshakers
This Blacksburg-area quintet features some of the NRV’s best-known pickers.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/hoodoohipshakers
SATURDAY
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
With Cane Mill Road
Jorgenson, who can play any musical style on a variety of instruments, is best known as a guitarist. He plays guitar and mandolin here. Also in the band: the stellar Herb Pedersen, on guitar and banjo.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, johnjorgenson.com
The 13th Annual Albert Hash Festival
With Whitetop Mountain Band, Crooked Road Ramblers, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Gap Civil, Alex Leach Band, Mountain Park Old Time Band, Kelley & The Cowboys, Middle Fork Bluegrass
Albert Hash made fiddles and he played them, and is a big part of Virginia’s mountain music tradition. See some of his fiddles on display at the festival this year.
Details: 11 a.m. Grayson Highlands State Park Picnic Area, Mouth of Wilson. $10, $10 parking; free 12-younger. tdbramer@hotmail.com, bit.ly/2Zh1hdx (festival Facebook)
Route 8 Ramblers
It’s a “Down Home Dinner” at The Floyd Country Store, with a band of trad-grassers.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/rt8ramblers
Father ’n’ Son Band Night: Cure My Enemy, with CC Coates Band
Bluesman father CC Coates opens the show for son Colt Coates’ more soul-infused band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. https://bit.ly/2Zs2jyG (CC Coates Band Facebook)
