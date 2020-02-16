Hayes Carll

 David McClister photo

FRIDAY

The Abingdon Sessions: Hayes Carll, with Bill & The Belles

Texas singer/songwriter Hayes Carll is among the best in the Americana business. Johnson City, Tennessee’s Bill & The Belles bring vintage, swinging country. 

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $37, $30. 276-628-3991, abingdonmusicexperience.com, hayescarll.com, billandthebelles.com

SATURDAY

11th annual Floyd Mardi Gras: Music Road Co, The Ambassador, Her Majesty, DJ Step

Two super-hot, reggae-centric acts, Music Road Co and The Ambassador, will play separate sets, then team up for a massive jam. Laissez les bon temps rouler? Yeah, you right. Floyd has it on lock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $20 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $25 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com, theambassadormusic.com

Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer

This old-time duo’s Spencer has been getting attention well beyond Southwest Virginia. Country/Americana online publication The Boot called her “a promising new voice in roots music.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains

The Abingdon Sessions: Acoustic Syndicate, with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Asheville, North Carolina, prog-grass purveyors Acoustic Syndicate continues a recent resurgance, while Ickes and Hensley bring some of the hottest picking and singing around.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $32, $25. acousticsyndicate.com, robandtrey.com

Wave Nite 11: JKuch, mister, electrobro, Johanna Vaughan and more

Blacksburg’s Sine Wave Surfers collective presents electronic music from acts far and wide — and here.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, soundcloud.com/jkuch, soundcloud.com/geethanksmister, soundcloud.com/electrobro, soundcloud.com/sinewavesurfers

SUNDAY

Fredrick’s Tiny Methodist Hymnal

Hear really well played jazz and ragtime music from a century ago.

Details: 11 a.m. The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Brunch $21.50, $10.95 6-12, free 5-younger. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, frederickstinymethodisthymnal.wordpress.com

