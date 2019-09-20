FRIDAY
Groova Scape
This Roanoke Valley band has been at it for 15 years, with guitarist Henry Lazenby the stalwart, and singer Melissa McKinney providing powerful vocals of late.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/groovascapeband
Friday Night Jamboree: Josh Blankenship, Katie & The Bubbatones, Tune Town Old Time String Band
Old time music for your dancing, and gospel for your reflecting, on a Friday in Floyd.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, blueridgeautoharps.com/Bubbatones.html
SATURDAY
Replenish Festival: JJ Weeks, Larnell Starkey & The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers, The Replenish Worship Band
For its fifth year, this event has moved indoors, from Willis to Christiansburg. JJ Weeks returns for the third time, with Starkey and his band returning for a second fest.
Details: 6 p.m. Christiansburg High School, Christiansburg. $15 at the door. replenishfest.com, jjweeks.org, larnellstarkeyandthespiritualseven.com
The Kind
One of Southwest Virginia's beloved jamband institutions focuses largely on Grateful Dead music.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg, outside stage. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, thekind.org
Dirt Road Breakdown
Gritty blues and rock with a combination of covers and originals.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Trial By Fire
A Journey tribute band plays Chantilly Farm's VW Bus Campout.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Chantilly Farm, Floyd. $12 general admission advance. 808-4984, chantillyfarm.com, trialbyfirejourney.net
