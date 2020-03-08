Lonesome River Band

Lonesome River Band

 Anthony Ladd photo

SUNDAY

Elkhorn With Eight Point Star

Twelve-string acoustic/electric guitar duo from Philadephia and New York has a new album of psychedelic-folk instrumentals, “The Storm Sessions.” New River Valley-based Eight Point Star centers on fiddler Mike Gangloff (Black Twig Pickers) and finger-style, blues-leaning Matt Peyton. 

Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (promoter encourages donations to performers). elkhornmusic.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband

Sunday Blues & Brews (and Bloody’s): The Woogemen

The New River Blues Society is presenting this show and will be accepting new memberships. Buy a T-shirt, dig some blues.

Details: 3 p.m. Eastern Divide Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 577-6877, easterndivide.com, facebook.com/thewoogemen, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety

WEDNESDAY

Bonkerz Comedy Club: Ben Moore

This Bob and Tom Radio Show guest was once acclaimed “The Funniest Person in Lexington,” Kentucky, in a contest.

Details: 8 p.m. McClain’s at First and Main, Blacksburg. $10. mcclainsblacksburg.com, benmoorethewebsite.com

THURSDAY

Sexbruise?

This Charleston, South Carolina, act mines music of the 1980s for all of its cheese — and danceability.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $6. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, sexbruise.com

Jeff Miller

Nashville, Tennessee-based, pop-leaning singer and songwriter plays happy hour.

Details: 5 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, jeffmilleronline.com

FRIDAY

Father of Time

With Mane St, Rave Ami

The headliner, a young Blacksburg act, brings 1970s-style soul, classic rock, even country, with shards of purposeful dissonance on tracks at its bandcamp page. Good guitar work.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. fatheroftime.bandcamp.com, manestreet.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/raveamiii

Flying Doves

Bandleader Robert McNabb claims Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Gram Parsons, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Bob Dylan as influences.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/flyingdovesFB

SATURDAY

Lonesome River Band

One of bluegrass music’s stalwart acts also has one of bluegrass music’s great traditional-style banjo pickers in Sammy Shelor.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $28 advance, $32 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, lonesomeriverband.com

Whitney Lewis Band

Guitarist Lewis always has plenty of musical tricks up his sleeve.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. facebook.com/whitneylewisband

