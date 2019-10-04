FRIDAY
Unspoken Tradition
Charlotte, North Carolina-area band splices newgrass and trad into its own jams.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, unspokentradition.com
Tennessee Champagne
Elizabethton, Tennessee, southern rock and blues band has an EP called “Corn From A Jar.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, tnchampagne.com
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show
With Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus
Kentucky coal country-born Bradley is a wonderful singer. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/kvIZfcwPBmo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, daleannbradley.com
Doctor Ocular
A Johnson City, Tennessee, quartet delivers organic-sounding jam rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. doctorocularband.com
SUNDAY
“Fiddlin’ — A Story of a Place, Its People and Their Music”
Read more about this documentary in Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music. Flatpicking champ Scott Fore will play at this screening.
Details: 2 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $10, $8 Lyric members. 951-4771, thelyric.com, fiddlinmovie.com
