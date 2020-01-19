Charley Crockett

SUNDAY

Fort Vause

Shawsville string band plays bluegrass, old-time and early country music. 

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/fortvause

WEDNESDAY

Gina & Jason Dilg

Hear dance tunes and ballads from this couple of old-time music pickers.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, ginaandjason.com

FRIDAY

January Jams: Charley Crockett, with Jaime Wyatt

Texas roots renaissance man Crockett has a wealth of talent and songwriting ability, plus good taste in classic covers. Read our July piece on Crockett at bit.ly/CrockettRT.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. abingdonmusicexperience.com, charleycrockett.com, jaimewyatt.com

Travers Brothership

Highly energetic original blues/rock/jam music from an Asheville, North Carolina, band of top instrumentalists and good singers.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, traversbrothership.com

Jimothy

Jim Bohon leads his Floyd-based band through his rock originals and covers.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand

The Antecedents

Check out a Pulaski rock quartet that mixes in folk, roots, pop and alt-country.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free.

633-2667, facebook.com/prestonsattherivercourse, facebook.com/theantecedents

SATURDAY

January Jams: Lilly Hiatt, with Momma Molasses

Hiatt, in concert at Devil’s Backbone Basecamp, in Roseland, last August, sounded the best this reporter has heard her. She has good new songs from an upcoming album, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $18. $15. lillyhiatt.com, mommamolasses.org

Jeff Little Trio

Bluegrass piano master Little and his band return to Floyd.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $18 day of show. jefflittle.net

DJ RahBee

This Floyd-based performer has put many miles on the wheels of steel.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. soundcloud.com/djrahbee

