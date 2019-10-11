FRIDAY
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
With Fitz & The Tantrums, DJ Earworm
School is in full swing at Virginia Tech, and the kids best be ready to get funky. Multi-faceted .Paak has placed vintage soul and R&B vibes in a hip-hop context. Soul and pop band Fitz and The Tantrums provide great grooves and energy.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech Drillfield. Free. andersonpaak.com, fitzandthetantrums.com, djearworm.com
Alex Key & the Locksmiths
It's a traditional-leaning country outfit from Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheAlexKey
Howlin' Mudbellies
The bluesy Mudbellies duo of Dan Dunlop and Greg Bump is now a trio, with drummer Brett Reynolds.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Black Twig Pickers
Old-time music with a taste of avante garde from a band that hasn't played together much lately. But wow, it has gigs for days this weekend.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Floyd Country Store's Friday Night Jamboree, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Cellar, Blacksburg. Free. 953-0651. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Floyd Country Store old-time jam. Free. blacktwigpickers.com
SATURDAY
Five Mile Mountain Road
Billy C. Hurt Jr., Brennan Ernst and their band spark dancing in traditional styles.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 door.
The Kind
Five talented musicians bring Grateful Dead tunes and other jams.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5, $8 20-younger. thekind.rocks
Virginia Electric
Roanoke rockers head up Bent Mountain to Floyd to play their original songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. virginiaelectricmusic.com
One Eyed Jack
Acoustic trio covers songs in multiple genres.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack
THURSDAY
Megan Thee Stallion: VT Homecoming Concert
With Key Glock
It's Hot Girl Autumn. Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked the charts with help from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign with "Hot Girl Summer," sparks a meme-worthy homecoming party at Virginia Tech.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Burruss Auditorium, Virginia Tech. $25, $15 VT students with ID via bit.ly/31W5Yqz. instagram.com/theestallion, twitter.com/KeyGLOCK
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.