FRIDAY

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

With Fitz & The Tantrums, DJ Earworm

School is in full swing at Virginia Tech, and the kids best be ready to get funky. Multi-faceted .Paak has placed vintage soul and R&B vibes in a hip-hop context. Soul and pop band Fitz and The Tantrums provide great grooves and energy.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech Drillfield. Free. andersonpaak.comfitzandthetantrums.com, djearworm.com

Alex Key & the Locksmiths

It's a traditional-leaning country outfit from Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhousefacebook.com/TheAlexKey

Howlin' Mudbellies

The bluesy Mudbellies duo of Dan Dunlop and Greg Bump is now a trio, with drummer Brett Reynolds.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.comfacebook.com/HowlinMudbellies

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Black Twig Pickers

Old-time music with a taste of avante garde from a band that hasn't played together much lately. But wow, it has gigs for days this weekend.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Floyd Country Store's Friday Night Jamboree, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Cellar, Blacksburg. Free. 953-0651. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Floyd Country Store old-time jam. Free. blacktwigpickers.com

SATURDAY

Five Mile Mountain Road

Billy C. Hurt Jr., Brennan Ernst and their band spark dancing in traditional styles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 door.

The Kind

Five talented musicians bring Grateful Dead tunes and other jams.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5, $8 20-younger. thekind.rocks

Virginia Electric

Roanoke rockers head up Bent Mountain to Floyd to play their original songs.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. virginiaelectricmusic.com

One Eyed Jack

Acoustic trio covers songs in multiple genres.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack

THURSDAY

Megan Thee Stallion: VT Homecoming Concert

With Key Glock

It's Hot Girl Autumn. Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked the charts with help from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign with "Hot Girl Summer," sparks a meme-worthy homecoming party at Virginia Tech.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Burruss Auditorium, Virginia Tech. $25, $15 VT students with ID via bit.ly/31W5Yqzinstagram.com/theestalliontwitter.com/KeyGLOCK

