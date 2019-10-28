Jefferson Center
Nov. 1 Joan Shelley with Jake Xerxes Fussell (at The Spot On Kirk)
Nov. 7 The Wood Brothers with Nicole Atkins
Nov. 10 Chouk Bwa (in Fostek Hall) with pre-show Hand Drumming Workshop At 6:15
Nov. 12 Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross
Nov. 22 Joey Alexander Trio
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
1 – Paul Thorn w/ Black Lillies
2 – Paul Thorn w/ Black Lillies
2 – Ida Mae (Landing Pad Stage)
8 – Leo Kottke
9 – Michael Franti & Spearhead
10 – Lonesome River Band
10 – The Quebe Sisters Landing Pad Stage
12 – Old Crow Medicine Show
14 – Gregory Alan Isakov
15 – Wynonna & the Big Noise
15 – The Small Glories (Landing Pad Stage)
16 – Dark Desert Eagles
17 – Frosty The Barter Players-
20 – Gaelic Storm
22 – George Winston
23 – Lettuce Co Promote Harvester and Across the Way Prodcutions
23 – Chris Knight (Landing Pad)
24 – Lee Ritenour
Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill
Nov 1 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
Nov 1 - Hambome Relay + Squaring the Circle
Nov 2 - The Elovaters + Joint Operation
Nov 5 - Empty Bottles
Nov 6 - Eric Wayne Band
Nov 7 - Emma's Lounge
Nov 8 - SIRSY
Nov 9 - Villanova
Nov 12 - GOTE
Nov 13 - Coal Cave Hollow Boys + Black Mountain Revival
Nov 14 - Brother Smith
Nov 15 - Kendall Street Company
Nov 16 - Skydog - a Tribute the The Allman Brothers
Nov 19 - Empty Bottles
Nov 20 - Andrew Thelston Band
Nov 21 - Shwizz
Nov 22 - Audacity Brass Band
Nov 23 - Sexbruise?
Nov 26 - GOTE
Nov 27 - Feed the Need Food Drive hosted by Tobacco Apache with guests War Chile and Mad Iguanas
Nov 28 - Thanksgiving Show - The Dead Reckoning
Nov 29 - The Thrillbillyz
Nov 30 - Grass Monkey Reunion Show + Joey Feazell & the Dive Bar All-Stars
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
Nov. 1 Rodney Atkins / opener Steven Metz
Nov. 2 Steven Metz
Nov. 8 Larry Frick
Nov. 9 Larry Frick
Nov. 15 Josh Bagwell
Nov. 16 Josh Bagwell
Nov. 21 Hunter Hayes (Thursday Concert)
Nov. 22 Shelby Lee Lowe
Nov. 23 Shelby Lee Lowe
Nov. 29 Steven Metz
Nov. 30 Steven Metz
The Spot on Kirk
November 1 Jefferson Center Presents: Joan Shelley, Jake Xerxes Fussell - https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/joan-shelley-presented-by-jefferson-center
November 7 Albert Castiglia https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/albert-castiglia
November 9 Comedy by Jeff Simmermon & Derek Humphrey, host Johnny Camacho https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/comedy-by-jeff-simmermon-derek-humphrey-hosted-by-johnny-camacho
November 13 Bazaar Presents: Rat Fancy, Affliction Kid https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-rat-fancy-with-affliction-kid
November 14 Children's Trust & Hoot and Holler Present: Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse (event page to come at thespotonkirk.org)
November 15 Catherine the Great Album Release Featuring the SHE Collective https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/catherine-the-great-album-release-featuring-the-she-collective
November 17 Oshima Brothers, The End of America https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/oshima-brothers
November 19 Violet Bell, Amanda Bocchi & The Americana Soul Flood https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/violet-bell-amanda-bocchi
November 22 Adam Rutledge https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/adam-rutledge
November 23 Bazaar Presents: Heevahava, The OSYX https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-heevahava-with-the-osyx
November 30 Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Saturday https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/soul-sessions-presents-soul-saturday
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Friday 11/1: THE JUDY CHOPS, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/HOyAs0Ouba
Friday 11/8: MACHINE FUNK, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/jY75altqeJ
Friday 11/15: ZACH NUGENT’S DISCO DEAD, $18 ADV / $22 DOS http://torchly.io/IuWWupSANr
Saturday, 11/16: LARRY KEEL EXPERIENCE, $17 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/tuZQZV0aJr
Friday, 11/29: GREEN EARRINGS - THE STEELY DAN EXPERIENCE, $15 ADV / $17 DOS http://torchly.io/grePbczf30
Saturday, 11/30: DARKSIDE EXPERIENCE, $15 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/M1KmIQXLkd
Blue 5 Restaurant
10/1 - Mad Iguanas
10/2 - McFadden and Friends
10/8 - Good Rocking Sam
10/9 - Woolly and The Wingnutz Blues Revue
10/15 - Seedpicker
10/16 - Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
10/22 - Groova Scape
10/23 - Thomas and Allen
10/29 - Little Rodger and The Cheap Thrills
10/30 - Music Road Co.
Wall Street Tavern
Nov 1st Empty Bottles 9pm
Nov 9th Jive Exchange 10pm
Nov. 16 Monster Atlantic 10 p.m.
Nov. 27th Lazy Man Dub Band 9pm.
Friday 28th Gote 10pm
Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem
2-Dave Porter
8-Seph Custer
15-Gerald Skenderian
16-John Gillie Jr.
29-Randy Steele
30-2 Year Anniversary Party. Bands include The Floorboards, Audacity Brass Band, On the Cooling Board, Eric Wayne Duo, Seph Custer, Daniel Burton
Hammer & Forge Brewing Co.
11/1: The Thrillbillyz
11/8: Hollier
11/15: Jive Exchange
11/22: The New Habit
11/29: Crawford & Power
The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg
11/2: Drag night (Halloween theme). $3 cover 9pm. 18+
11/4 Open mic night 7-9pm
11/7: GOTE w/ The Buck & Griz show. 9pm/$5 18+
11/9: Erin & the Wildfire (21+) $8 9pm
11/14: Kendall Street Company $10 9pm 21+
11/16: Downtown Abby & The Echoes 9pm 18+ (cover charge tba)
11/18 Open mic night 7-9
11/21: The Vegabonds 9pm $10 21+
Floyd Country Store, Floyd
Special Events:
Saturday, 11/2/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show with Scott Ainslie, Five Mile Mountain Road, and After Jack - $12 in advance / $15 day of show
Saturday, 11/9/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Blue Highway - $25 in advance, $30 day of show
Thursday, 11/14/19 - 7:30pm - Film Screening: Fiddlin’ - $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Friday, 11/15/19 - 5:30pm - 35th Anniversary of The Friday Night Jamboree: presentation at 6:00 before the regularly scheduled Jamboree honoring previous owners, long-time regulars and musicians who have made 35 years of this weekly musical event possible! Gospel set at 6:30 by Josh Blankenship & Friends, 7:30 dance set by Katie & The Bubbatones, 9:00 dance set by Tune Town String Band, with special guests throughout the evening. $8 admission ($12 seats available online)
Saturday, 11/16/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband + Special Guests, Rhoda Kemp Birthday Celebration - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 11/23/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Presley Barker & Friends - $12 in advance, $15 day of show (with the recent passing of Helen White, Wayne Henderson is unable to make this show. Presley will be performing with other excellent musicians to be announced.)
Saturday, 11/30/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Larry Stephenson Band - $15 in advance, $18 day of show
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:
11/1/19 - Janet Turner at 6:30, and Crooked Road Ramblers at 7:30 and 9:00
11/8/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 and 9:00
11/15/19 - Josh Blankenship & Friends at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00
11/22/19 - County Connection at 6:30, and Gap Civil at 7:30 and 9:00
11/29/19 - Reese Family at 6:30, with more guests to be announced
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
11/2/19 - Virginia West at 12:00, Kat Mills at 1:00, and The Coal Cave Hollow Boys at 1:45
11/9/19 - The New Macedon Rangers at 12:00 and Anya Hinkle & Tellico at 1:15
11/16/19 - Will May at 12:00, Ken Waldman & Lizzie Thompson at 12:45, and Cecilx2 at 1:45
11/23/19 - Hannah Cantrell at 12:00, The F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M. at 12:30, and Brackish Water Jamboree at 1:30
11/30/19 - Alice’s Restaurant Massacree in its entirety by Emily, Sophie and Jeff Liverman at 12:00, Deliberate Kin at 12:30, Kinnfolk at 1:15, and Chickenwings and Gravy at 2:00
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Monday, 11/4/19 - 6:00 - 8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound (with electric instruments and drums) with Joseph "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30
Sunday, 11/10/19 - 1:30 - 3:30pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Banjo Workshop with Local Legends Gene Parker & Sammy Shelor - $40
Saturday, 11/16/19 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Vocal Duets wth Ashlee Watkins & Andew Small (all levels) *NOTE NEW TIME - $30
Saturday, 11/23/19 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - “Doc Watson Style” Flat Picking Guitar with Presley Barker (intermediate) - $30
Saturday, 11/30/19 - 10:30am - 12:00pm - Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop with Scott Ainslie (all levels)
Slide Technique & Repertoire in Standard & Open Tunings - Guitar Workshop with Scott Ainslie (all levels) - $30 for one, or $50 for both workshops (located at Floyd Hotel)
Saturday, 11/30/19 - 1:00 - 3:00pm - Limberjack Decorating and Dancing with Linda Ray (all ages) -$45 includes limberjack & materials
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Thurs Oct 31 – Dogtown’s annual Halloween Costume Dance Party with Music Road Co – 8 pm - $8 advance, $10 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Fri Nov 1 – Salsa Noke – Salsa dance and silent auction, a benefit for immigrant aid groups – 7 pm - $5 donation
Sat Nov 2 – The Nighthawks – 8 pm - $15 advance, $18 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sun Nov 3 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Nov 8 – Airshow – 8 pm - $3
Sat Nov 9 – Timewave Zero – 8 pm - $3
Sun Nov 10 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Nov 15 – Flight One – 8 pm - $3
Sat Nov 16 – Judy Chops – 8 pm - $5
Sun Nov 17 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Nov 22 – Arkenstone – 8 pm - $3
Sat Nov 23 – Dixie Breeze Band – 8 pm - $3
Sun Nov 24 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Nov 29 – The Kind Thieves – 8 pm - $3
Sat Nov 30 – Hackensaw Boys – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sun Dec 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE
Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg
No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.
Friday, November 1st - NRBS Blues Friday Jam - 6:30-9:30 - The Woogemen
Saturday, November 2nd - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds
Friday, November 8th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies
Friday, November 15th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Matt Walsh
Friday, November 22nd - Blues Friday 6:30-9:30 - Chickenwings & Gravy
Friday, November 29th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - BlacKingCoal
Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
Nov. 1 KaBodies Dancy Party 6:30-10:00
Nov. 2 Virginia West 6:30-9:30
Nov. 3 Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm
Nov. 7 Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
Nov. 8 The Floorboards & The Great Dying 6:30-9:30
Nov. 9 Eastern Standard Time 6:30-9:30
Nov. 10 Charissa Joy 2-5
Nov. 14 Virginia Ground 6-8:30
Nov. 15 Parkway After Dark with Gote and Black Garlic
Nov. 16 Holiday Craft Fair 12-5pm
The Thrillbillyz 6:30-9:30
Nov. 17 Josh & Maria 2-5pm
Nov. 21 The Oddfellows 6-8:30
Nov. 22 Becki & The Boom Booms 6:30-9:30
Nov. 23 Seedpicker 6:30-9:30
Nov. 24 Jazz-alachian Playboys
Nov. 29 Mad Iguanas
Nov. 30 JStop Latin Soul
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
11/1: Ryan Greer 7:30-9:30
11/2: Fall Festival Tin Can Locomotive 8:30
11/5: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
11/8: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30
11/9: Crockett & McSherry 7:30-9:30
11/12: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
11/15: Steele Y Dan 7:30-9:30
11/16: Isaac Hadden & Foster Burton 7:30-9:30
11/19: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
11/22: Jimmy Fitch 7:30-9:30
11/23: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30
11/26: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
11/27: Corey Hunley & Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30
11/29: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
11/30: Johhny Lex 7:30-9:30
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway
11/1 The Willies
11/2 Wedding/CLOSED
11/8 Paulo Franco & the Freightliners
11/13 Neil Gregory Johnson (100 Breweries in 100 Days Tour)
11/9 OmegaWolfe
11/15 Adam Markham
11/16 Gasoline Alley
11/22 Tim& Brian
11/23 Medicinal Americana
11/29 Matt Powell & Josh Grice Black Friday show
11/30 Mason Creek
Big Lick Brewing Co.
11/2: Medicinal Americana
11/9: Shiloh Hill
11/16: Mason Creek
11/23: Tin Can Locomotive
11/29: Ryan Greer Band
11/30: The Kind Thieves
All music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm
622 North, Blacksburg
10/31 Trapezium Steal the Pint & Halloween Themed Trivia
11/15 The Mad Children- Psychedelic/Funk/Jazz/Rock- $5 cover- 21+- 10pm
11/15 Firestone Walker Tap Takeover featuring Maple Parabola
11/16 Medicinal Americana- rock n roll, alt-country, California country rock, $5 cover- 10pm- 21+
Fork in the Alley
11/1 - Kyle Forry and Justin Arnett 6-9
11/3 - Amanda Bocchi 4-6ish
The Coffee Pot Roadhouse
Nov 1 Johnny Lex
Nov 9 Juice
Nov 15 Poe Mack
Nov 16-17 Benefit for Cole
Nov 22 Damous Moss and Reckless
Nov 29 Mended Fences
Nov 30 Gasoline Alley
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
Nov. 1 & 2 Steve Guidus
Nov. 8 & 9 Ron Downing
Nov. 15 & 16 Marie Anderson
Nov. 22 & 23 Tyler Parrish
Nov. 29 & 30 Jordan Harman
Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta
(Saturdays 7:00-10:00pm indoors)
Sat. Nov. 2 Terry & Jerry (of Fuzzy Logic)
Sat. Nov. 9 Jim Canody
Sat. Nov. 16 Tuck & Friends
Sat. Nov. 23 Tim Martin
Sat. Nov. 30 Tyler Parrish
Macado’s, Vinton
(Thursdays 7:00–10:00pm)
Thu. Nov. 7 Tim Martin
Thu. Nov. 14 Steve Guidus
Thu. Nov. 21 Tim Martin
Music at The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
Sunday, Nov. 3- Noah Spencer- folk and pop guitar
Thursday, Nov. 7 - Bobby Parker - folk and blues
Sunday, Nov. 10 - TBA
Thursday, Nov. 14 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock
Sunday, Nov. 17- TBA
Thursday, Nov. 21 - Dale Cash - Vintage Rock
Sunday, Nov. 17 - TBA
Thursday, Nov. 24 - Fredrick's Tiny Methodist Hymnal - Ragtime duo
Thursday, Nov. 28- Thanksgiving banquet- music 11-3 - Bobby Parker - folk and blues
Preston's at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn
Nov. 1- Jeff Owens- pop and rock
Nov. 8 - Cocobollo- World folk and Americana.
Nov. 15- Bobby Parker - Folk and rock
Nov. 22- David Francisco - pop, new country and blues
Nov. 29 - no music due to holiday weekend.
The Palisades, Eggleston
Friday, Nov. 1 - Carly Rogers- from Nashville - Country
Saturday, Nov. 2 - Hayden Carpenter -
Sunday, Nov. 3- Mist on the Mountain - Irish folk
Friday, Nov. 8 - Wine and Roses- Jazz
Saturday, Nov. 9 - Bobby Parker- folk and rock
Sunday, Nov. 10 - Fort Vause - Bluegrass, old time and early country
Friday, Nov. 15- K. T. Vandyke duo- singer songwriter from Abingdon, Va
Saturday, Nov. 16 - Dale Cash- vintage rock
Sunday, Nov. 17 - Johnny Cake and the Lunch Truck - bluegrass, newgrass
Friday, Nov. 22 - Freddie Mo Dad - classic rock music
Saturday, Nov. 23 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock
Sunday, Nov. 24- TBA
Friday, Nov. 29- Mixed Woods from Unity Maine
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Lilly Comer- country and blues
Ippy's, Rocky Mount
1st The Andy Burnett Trio $5
9th 220 South band $5
15th Mended Fences $10
22nd The Worx $10
23rd Travis Reigh Band $5
29th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5
India Garden, Blacksburg
Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians
Fri. 11/1: Alex & Andrew: Jazz duet, “Jam” spoon out sweet guitar licks and spread on the charm
Sat. 11/2: Elliott Mills: Classical guitarist in diverse genres
Fri. 11/8: Ebru & Renate: Two women/ two guitars. Classical guitar duet plays classical & Spanish tunes
Sat. 11/9: : Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 & 12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk, rock) Select a song from her music menu
[live music at India Garden breaks for the holidays, resumed mid-January]
Due South BBQ, Christiansburg
Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.
Friday, November 1st - John Gillie Jr
Sunday, November 3rd - Joker's Wild
Thursday, November 7th - Chris Spradling
Friday, November 8th - David Francisco
Sunday, November 10th - Dale Cash
Thursday, November 14th - One Eyed Jack
Friday, November 15th - Whitney Lewis
Sunday, November 17th - Dale Cash
Thursday, November 21st - Jim Korb
Friday, November 22nd - Dan Dunlap
Sunday, November 24th - Dale Cash
Friday, November 29th - Dean Trimble
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.