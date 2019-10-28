Joey Alexander

Joey Alexander

Jefferson Center

Nov. 1 Joan Shelley with Jake Xerxes Fussell (at The Spot On Kirk)

Nov. 7 The Wood Brothers with Nicole Atkins

Nov. 10 Chouk Bwa (in Fostek Hall) with pre-show Hand Drumming Workshop At 6:15

Nov. 12 Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

Nov. 22 Joey Alexander Trio

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

1 – Paul Thorn w/ Black Lillies

2 – Paul Thorn w/ Black Lillies

2 – Ida Mae (Landing Pad Stage)

8 – Leo Kottke

9 – Michael Franti & Spearhead

10 – Lonesome River Band

10 – The Quebe Sisters Landing Pad Stage

12 – Old Crow Medicine Show

14 – Gregory Alan Isakov

15 – Wynonna & the Big Noise

15 – The Small Glories (Landing Pad Stage)

16 – Dark Desert Eagles

17 – Frosty The Barter Players-

20 – Gaelic Storm

22 – George Winston

23 – Lettuce Co Promote Harvester and Across the Way Prodcutions

23 – Chris Knight (Landing Pad)

24 – Lee Ritenour

Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill

Nov 1 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

Nov 1 - Hambome Relay + Squaring the Circle

Nov 2 - The Elovaters + Joint Operation

Nov 5 - Empty Bottles

Nov 6 - Eric Wayne Band

Nov 7 - Emma's Lounge

Nov 8 - SIRSY

Nov 9 - Villanova

Nov 12 - GOTE

Nov 13 - Coal Cave Hollow Boys + Black Mountain Revival

Nov 14 - Brother Smith

Nov 15 - Kendall Street Company

Nov 16 - Skydog - a Tribute the The Allman Brothers

Nov 19 - Empty Bottles

Nov 20 - Andrew Thelston Band

Nov 21 - Shwizz

Nov 22 - Audacity Brass Band

Nov 23 - Sexbruise?

Nov 26 - GOTE

Nov 27 - Feed the Need Food Drive hosted by Tobacco Apache with guests War Chile and Mad Iguanas

Nov 28 - Thanksgiving Show - The Dead Reckoning

Nov 29 - The Thrillbillyz

Nov 30 - Grass Monkey Reunion Show + Joey Feazell & the Dive Bar All-Stars

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

Nov. 1 Rodney Atkins / opener Steven Metz

Nov. 2 Steven Metz

Nov. 8 Larry Frick

Nov. 9 Larry Frick

Nov. 15 Josh Bagwell

Nov. 16 Josh Bagwell

Nov. 21 Hunter Hayes (Thursday Concert)

Nov. 22 Shelby Lee Lowe

Nov. 23 Shelby Lee Lowe

Nov. 29 Steven Metz

Nov. 30 Steven Metz

The Spot on Kirk

November 1 Jefferson Center Presents: Joan Shelley, Jake Xerxes Fussell - https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/joan-shelley-presented-by-jefferson-center

November 7 Albert Castiglia https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/albert-castiglia

November 9 Comedy by Jeff Simmermon & Derek Humphrey, host Johnny Camacho https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/comedy-by-jeff-simmermon-derek-humphrey-hosted-by-johnny-camacho

November 13 Bazaar Presents: Rat Fancy, Affliction Kid https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-rat-fancy-with-affliction-kid

November 14 Children's Trust & Hoot and Holler Present: Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse (event page to come at thespotonkirk.org)

November 15 Catherine the Great Album Release Featuring the SHE Collective https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/catherine-the-great-album-release-featuring-the-she-collective

November 17 Oshima Brothers, The End of America https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/oshima-brothers

November 19 Violet Bell, Amanda Bocchi & The Americana Soul Flood https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/violet-bell-amanda-bocchi

November 22 Adam Rutledge https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/adam-rutledge

November 23 Bazaar Presents: Heevahava, The OSYX https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-heevahava-with-the-osyx

November 30 Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Saturday https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/soul-sessions-presents-soul-saturday

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Friday 11/1: THE JUDY CHOPS, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/HOyAs0Ouba

Friday 11/8: MACHINE FUNK, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/jY75altqeJ

Friday 11/15: ZACH NUGENT’S DISCO DEAD, $18 ADV / $22 DOS http://torchly.io/IuWWupSANr

Saturday, 11/16: LARRY KEEL EXPERIENCE, $17 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/tuZQZV0aJr

Friday, 11/29: GREEN EARRINGS - THE STEELY DAN EXPERIENCE, $15 ADV / $17 DOS http://torchly.io/grePbczf30

Saturday, 11/30: DARKSIDE EXPERIENCE, $15 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/M1KmIQXLkd

Blue 5 Restaurant

10/1 - Mad Iguanas

10/2 - McFadden and Friends

10/8 - Good Rocking Sam

10/9 - Woolly and The Wingnutz Blues Revue

10/15 - Seedpicker

10/16 - Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos

10/22 - Groova Scape

10/23 - Thomas and Allen

10/29 - Little Rodger and The Cheap Thrills

10/30 - Music Road Co.

Wall Street Tavern

Nov 1st Empty Bottles 9pm

Nov 9th Jive Exchange 10pm

Nov. 16 Monster Atlantic 10 p.m.

Nov. 27th Lazy Man Dub Band 9pm.

Friday 28th Gote 10pm

Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem

2-Dave Porter

8-Seph Custer

15-Gerald Skenderian

16-John Gillie Jr.

29-Randy Steele

30-2 Year Anniversary Party. Bands include The Floorboards, Audacity Brass Band, On the Cooling Board, Eric Wayne Duo, Seph Custer, Daniel Burton

Hammer & Forge Brewing Co.

11/1: The Thrillbillyz

11/8: Hollier

11/15: Jive Exchange

11/22: The New Habit

11/29: Crawford & Power

The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg

11/2: Drag night (Halloween theme). $3 cover 9pm. 18+

11/4 Open mic night 7-9pm

11/7: GOTE w/ The Buck & Griz show. 9pm/$5 18+

11/9: Erin & the Wildfire (21+) $8 9pm

11/14: Kendall Street Company $10 9pm 21+

11/16: Downtown Abby & The Echoes 9pm 18+ (cover charge tba)

11/18 Open mic night 7-9

11/21: The Vegabonds 9pm $10 21+

Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Special Events:

Saturday, 11/2/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show with Scott Ainslie, Five Mile Mountain Road, and After Jack - $12 in advance / $15 day of show

Saturday, 11/9/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Blue Highway - $25 in advance, $30 day of show

Thursday, 11/14/19 - 7:30pm - Film Screening: Fiddlin’ - $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Friday, 11/15/19 - 5:30pm - 35th Anniversary of The Friday Night Jamboree: presentation at 6:00 before the regularly scheduled Jamboree honoring previous owners, long-time regulars and musicians who have made 35 years of this weekly musical event possible! Gospel set at 6:30 by Josh Blankenship & Friends, 7:30 dance set by Katie & The Bubbatones, 9:00 dance set by Tune Town String Band, with special guests throughout the evening. $8 admission ($12 seats available online)

Saturday, 11/16/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband + Special Guests, Rhoda Kemp Birthday Celebration - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 11/23/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Presley Barker & Friends - $12 in advance, $15 day of show (with the recent passing of Helen White, Wayne Henderson is unable to make this show. Presley will be performing with other excellent musicians to be announced.)

Saturday, 11/30/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Larry Stephenson Band - $15 in advance, $18 day of show

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:

11/1/19 - Janet Turner at 6:30, and Crooked Road Ramblers at 7:30 and 9:00

11/8/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 and 9:00

11/15/19 - Josh Blankenship & Friends at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00

11/22/19 - County Connection at 6:30, and Gap Civil at 7:30 and 9:00

11/29/19 - Reese Family at 6:30, with more guests to be announced

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

11/2/19 - Virginia West at 12:00, Kat Mills at 1:00, and The Coal Cave Hollow Boys at 1:45

11/9/19 - The New Macedon Rangers at 12:00 and Anya Hinkle & Tellico at 1:15

11/16/19 - Will May at 12:00, Ken Waldman & Lizzie Thompson at 12:45, and Cecilx2 at 1:45

11/23/19 - Hannah Cantrell at 12:00, The F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M. at 12:30, and Brackish Water Jamboree at 1:30

11/30/19 - Alice’s Restaurant Massacree in its entirety by Emily, Sophie and Jeff Liverman at 12:00, Deliberate Kin at 12:30, Kinnfolk at 1:15, and Chickenwings and Gravy at 2:00

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Monday, 11/4/19 - 6:00 - 8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound (with electric instruments and drums) with Joseph "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30

Sunday, 11/10/19 - 1:30 - 3:30pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Banjo Workshop with Local Legends Gene Parker & Sammy Shelor - $40

Saturday, 11/16/19 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Vocal Duets wth Ashlee Watkins & Andew Small (all levels) *NOTE NEW TIME - $30

Saturday, 11/23/19 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - “Doc Watson Style” Flat Picking Guitar with Presley Barker (intermediate) - $30

Saturday, 11/30/19 - 10:30am - 12:00pm - Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop with Scott Ainslie (all levels)

Slide Technique & Repertoire in Standard & Open Tunings - Guitar Workshop with Scott Ainslie (all levels) - $30 for one, or $50 for both workshops (located at Floyd Hotel)

Saturday, 11/30/19 - 1:00 - 3:00pm - Limberjack Decorating and Dancing with Linda Ray (all ages) -$45 includes limberjack & materials

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Thurs Oct 31 – Dogtown’s annual Halloween Costume Dance Party with Music Road Co – 8 pm - $8 advance, $10 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Fri Nov 1 – Salsa Noke – Salsa dance and silent auction, a benefit for immigrant aid groups – 7 pm - $5 donation

Sat Nov 2 – The Nighthawks – 8 pm - $15 advance, $18 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sun Nov 3 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Nov 8 – Airshow – 8 pm - $3

Sat Nov 9 – Timewave Zero – 8 pm - $3

Sun Nov 10 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Nov 15 – Flight One – 8 pm - $3

Sat Nov 16 – Judy Chops – 8 pm - $5

Sun Nov 17 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Nov 22 – Arkenstone – 8 pm - $3

Sat Nov 23 – Dixie Breeze Band – 8 pm - $3

Sun Nov 24 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Nov 29 – The Kind Thieves – 8 pm - $3

Sat Nov 30 – Hackensaw Boys – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sun Dec 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE

Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg

No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.

Friday, November 1st - NRBS Blues Friday Jam - 6:30-9:30 - The Woogemen

Saturday, November 2nd - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds

Friday, November 8th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies

Friday, November 15th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Matt Walsh

Friday, November 22nd - Blues Friday 6:30-9:30 - Chickenwings & Gravy

Friday, November 29th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - BlacKingCoal

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

Nov. 1 KaBodies Dancy Party 6:30-10:00

Nov. 2 Virginia West 6:30-9:30

Nov. 3 Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm

Nov. 7 Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

Nov. 8 The Floorboards & The Great Dying 6:30-9:30

Nov. 9 Eastern Standard Time 6:30-9:30

Nov. 10 Charissa Joy 2-5

Nov. 14 Virginia Ground 6-8:30

Nov. 15 Parkway After Dark with Gote and Black Garlic

Nov. 16 Holiday Craft Fair 12-5pm

The Thrillbillyz 6:30-9:30

Nov. 17 Josh & Maria 2-5pm

Nov. 21 The Oddfellows 6-8:30

Nov. 22 Becki & The Boom Booms 6:30-9:30

Nov. 23 Seedpicker 6:30-9:30

Nov. 24 Jazz-alachian Playboys

Nov. 29 Mad Iguanas

Nov. 30 JStop Latin Soul

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

11/1: Ryan Greer 7:30-9:30

11/2: Fall Festival Tin Can Locomotive 8:30

11/5: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

11/8: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30

11/9: Crockett & McSherry 7:30-9:30

11/12: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

11/15: Steele Y Dan 7:30-9:30

11/16: Isaac Hadden & Foster Burton 7:30-9:30

11/19: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

11/22: Jimmy Fitch 7:30-9:30

11/23: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30

11/26: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

11/27: Corey Hunley & Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30

11/29: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

11/30: Johhny Lex 7:30-9:30

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway

11/1 The Willies

11/2 Wedding/CLOSED

11/8 Paulo Franco & the Freightliners

11/13 Neil Gregory Johnson (100 Breweries in 100 Days Tour)

11/9 OmegaWolfe

11/15 Adam Markham

11/16 Gasoline Alley

11/22 Tim& Brian

11/23 Medicinal Americana

11/29 Matt Powell & Josh Grice Black Friday show

11/30 Mason Creek

Big Lick Brewing Co.

11/2: Medicinal Americana

11/9: Shiloh Hill

11/16: Mason Creek

11/23: Tin Can Locomotive

11/29: Ryan Greer Band

11/30: The Kind Thieves

All music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm

622 North, Blacksburg

10/31 Trapezium Steal the Pint & Halloween Themed Trivia

11/15 The Mad Children- Psychedelic/Funk/Jazz/Rock- $5 cover- 21+- 10pm

11/15 Firestone Walker Tap Takeover featuring Maple Parabola

11/16 Medicinal Americana- rock n roll, alt-country, California country rock, $5 cover- 10pm- 21+

Fork in the Alley

11/1 - Kyle Forry and Justin Arnett 6-9

11/3 - Amanda Bocchi 4-6ish

The Coffee Pot Roadhouse

Nov 1 Johnny Lex

Nov 9 Juice

Nov 15 Poe Mack

Nov 16-17 Benefit for Cole

Nov 22 Damous Moss and Reckless

Nov 29 Mended Fences

Nov 30 Gasoline Alley

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

Nov. 1 & 2 Steve Guidus

Nov. 8 & 9 Ron Downing

Nov. 15 & 16 Marie Anderson

Nov. 22 & 23 Tyler Parrish

Nov. 29 & 30 Jordan Harman

Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta

(Saturdays 7:00-10:00pm indoors)

Sat. Nov. 2 Terry & Jerry (of Fuzzy Logic)

Sat. Nov. 9 Jim Canody

Sat. Nov. 16 Tuck & Friends

Sat. Nov. 23 Tim Martin

Sat. Nov. 30 Tyler Parrish

Macado’s, Vinton

(Thursdays 7:00–10:00pm)

Thu. Nov. 7 Tim Martin

Thu. Nov. 14 Steve Guidus

Thu. Nov. 21 Tim Martin

Music at The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

Sunday, Nov. 3- Noah Spencer- folk and pop guitar

Thursday, Nov. 7 - Bobby Parker - folk and blues

Sunday, Nov. 10 - TBA

Thursday, Nov. 14 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock

Sunday, Nov. 17- TBA

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Dale Cash - Vintage Rock

Sunday, Nov. 17 - TBA

Thursday, Nov. 24 - Fredrick's Tiny Methodist Hymnal - Ragtime duo

Thursday, Nov. 28- Thanksgiving banquet- music 11-3 - Bobby Parker - folk and blues

Preston's at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn

Nov. 1- Jeff Owens- pop and rock

Nov. 8 - Cocobollo- World folk and Americana.

Nov. 15- Bobby Parker - Folk and rock

Nov. 22- David Francisco - pop, new country and blues

Nov. 29 - no music due to holiday weekend.

The Palisades, Eggleston

Friday, Nov. 1 - Carly Rogers- from Nashville - Country

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Hayden Carpenter -

Sunday, Nov. 3- Mist on the Mountain - Irish folk

Friday, Nov. 8 - Wine and Roses- Jazz

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Bobby Parker- folk and rock

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Fort Vause - Bluegrass, old time and early country

Friday, Nov. 15- K. T. Vandyke duo- singer songwriter from Abingdon, Va

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Dale Cash- vintage rock

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Johnny Cake and the Lunch Truck - bluegrass, newgrass

Friday, Nov. 22 - Freddie Mo Dad - classic rock music

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock

Sunday, Nov. 24- TBA

Friday, Nov. 29- Mixed Woods from Unity Maine

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Lilly Comer- country and blues

Ippy's, Rocky Mount

1st The Andy Burnett Trio $5

9th 220 South band $5

15th Mended Fences $10

22nd The Worx $10

23rd Travis Reigh Band $5

29th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5

India Garden, Blacksburg

Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians

Fri. 11/1: Alex & Andrew: Jazz duet, “Jam” spoon out sweet guitar licks and spread on the charm

Sat. 11/2: Elliott Mills: Classical guitarist in diverse genres

Fri. 11/8: Ebru & Renate: Two women/ two guitars. Classical guitar duet plays classical & Spanish tunes

Sat. 11/9: : Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 & 12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk, rock) Select a song from her music menu

[live music at India Garden breaks for the holidays, resumed mid-January]

Due South BBQ, Christiansburg

Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.

Friday, November 1st - John Gillie Jr

Sunday, November 3rd - Joker's Wild

Thursday, November 7th - Chris Spradling

Friday, November 8th - David Francisco

Sunday, November 10th - Dale Cash

Thursday, November 14th - One Eyed Jack

Friday, November 15th - Whitney Lewis

Sunday, November 17th - Dale Cash

Thursday, November 21st - Jim Korb

Friday, November 22nd - Dan Dunlap

Sunday, November 24th - Dale Cash

Friday, November 29th - Dean Trimble

