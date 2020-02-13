Vocal harmonies are hard. It's easy to take that for granted.
If you want to do it right, everyone has to start together, end together and never waver off a note. Anything less is not sublime. It's difficult enough to do it on conventional pop songs. Throw jazz melody and harmony in there, and the prospects for real success are dim.
New York Voices, a quartet for 32 years, showed on Thursday that it has the whole thing down, during its set at the latest Jefferson Center Jazz Series concert. A listener could close his eyes and hear Kim Nazarian, Peter Eldridge, Laura Kinham and Darman Meador as one instrument, the harmonies were so tight on a mix of comfortable standards and a couple of band originals.
These pros were warmed up when they hit the stage with their swinging, three-piece, backing combo, in front of 270 at Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. Kicking off with oft-covered Cole Porter song "It's All Right With Me," the group's lush, swinging, four-part harmonies gave way to Meador and Eldridge harmonizing on the first verse, with Kinham and Nazarian joining in to musically muse about the possibility of a rebound tryst. Underneath the second chorus of pianist Andy Ezrin's solo, the quartet sang complementary chords.
The foursome would go on to make piano-fueled Cuban dance song "Invitacion" into an a cappella Cuban dance song, harmonizing both together and in layers, with the men and women doing counterpoint.
Counterpoint came in again on a vocalized version of the Dave Brubeck Quartet's "Blue Rondo A La Turk," which moved from 7/8 time to 9/8, then to a slinky, 4/4 swing. The band used Al Jarreau's lyrics for the piano-driven number, which emphasized the relationship between melody and harmony. "Don't you see that we were meant to be one and the same," they sang.
Instead of the sax solo that Brubeck's Paul Desmond immortalized, Azarian and Kinham sang bridge lyrics, and later, the band had bassist Paul Nowinski play a loping solo on his upright, the first of several in the set.
Sax was an occasional part of things. Meador played a few nice breaks, starting early in the set with the Broadway-to-jazz standard, "Love Me Or Leave Me." Eldridge moved to piano for songs near the end of the set —Kinham's original, "The Forecast Is Sunny," and one that he and Kinham wrote together, "The World Keeps You Waiting."
The act was generous with instrumental work, too. Drummer Marcello Pellitteri got to take a rhythmically musical romp to kick off the bossa nova-leaning Ivan Lins number, "Answered Prayers (E De Deus)." Nazarian got some hot work in on that one.
All four, in fact, showed clear, strong voices, whether solo or together, particularly highlighted on a Duke Ellington number, the swinging "Bli Blip," with lots of scatting solos and horn section-style harmonies.
Six numbers from the 70-minute set featured music from the group's 2019 album, "Reminiscing in Tempo," including the title song and a cover of Chick Corea's "Open Your Eyes, You Can Fly." While the band might not be on the cutting edge of improvisation or experimentation, it is a creative ensemble with vocal and instrumental prowess that made listeners feel good. And man, those harmonies were spot on.
Late in the set, New York Voices called on Camila Meza, who had opened the show, to join them for a couple of tunes. She played a lyrical guitar solo on "The World Keeps You Waiting" and added a fifth vocal on another Lins song, "Madalena."
Azarian and Kinham had joined Meza and her band during their set, too, reading sheet music to nail some harmonies with Meza on an as yet unrecorded song, "Uncovered Ground." It was part of a commissioned piece, she said, and she led her backing trio, Nectar Orchestra, through another one from that set, "Transmutacion."
Those and tunes from her latest album, "Ambar," were quiet but intense, with the Chilean-born, New York-based Meza playing multiple solos in which she sang in unison with her guitar notes, always a haunting effect. "All Your Colors," deeply bittersweet, started with a long and cascading Eden Ladin piano solo. Drummer Keito Ogawa (last seen here with Snarky Puppy-spinoff Bokante) and bassist/arranger Noam Wiesenberg powered the groove on the Latin shuffle of "Kallfu," a song Meza said her homeland inspired.
It would be nice to hear Meza's band at a future Jazz Club at Jefferson Center show, because more of that music could not possibly be a bad thing.
