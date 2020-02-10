Vocalists will take center stage at Jefferson Center’s next Jazz Series presentation.
New York Voices, a two-woman, two-man quartet with brilliant harmonies and a smooth approach to swinging jazz, is the headliner.
Opening the show are Camila Meza and her band, Nectar Orchestra. We caught up with singer/guitarist Meza, a New York-based native of Santiago, Chile, via email last week while she was on tour in Europe. Topics include her music, guitar influences and the sociopolitical interpretation she gives on her latest album, “Ambar,” to the Pat Metheny Group/David Bowie collaboration, “This Is Not America.”
This conversation has been lightly edited.
The Roanoke Times: Talk about the jazz scene [in Santiago] and what other styles, particularly regional ones, influenced you growing up, please.
Camila Meza: I did grow up in Santiago, listening to a lot of different styles of music. My mom wanted my sister and I to develop our artistic skills when we’d get back from school, so we had a folklore guitar teacher who taught us Latin American and Chilean music, including Violeta Parra and traditional cuecas.
The music of Victor Jara was impactful for me too. I was into rock, soul and funk, and later on, when I discovered jazz about age 17, it was a big deal for me. I was always looking for ways to find spontaneity and variation in the music I was playing, so when I finally realized there was this rich and sophisticated sounding music based on improvisation, I really felt at home.
The jazz scene in Chile is relatively small, but there’s amazing musicians who I was able to play with and learn a lot from.
TRT: I hear some Pat Metheny influence in your playing, which works great when you’re singing along with your guitar solos, because the roots of that soloing style are so lyrical. I’m guessing at George Benson, too, as he is one to sing along with his solos quite often. Are those fair comparisons? If so, when did their styles and methods enter your consciousness?
CM: I got introduced to Pat Metheny and George Benson in my late teenage years, and they opened up a whole new music world to me. When listening to them, I would love the warm sound of their guitars, the lyricism as you said, and also the fluency and virtuosity I would sense from their solos, which for a long time I thought they were through-composed since I didn’t understand what improvisation was. When I learned they were creating on the spot, my admiration grew even more, and I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do.
TRT: This may sound funny to you, but when I hear someone singing in another language, I receive it like a wordless vocal, and I think I really wind up processing the feel and phrasing better right off the bat, than if I were also hearing words that I understood.
CM: Definitely ... and I can totally relate since that’s exactly the way I was listening to English songs for a long time, haha! At the beginning I’d be more attracted to the musical aspects of the singers I was listening to — the notes they chose, the phrasing, the musical variations, and not so much the lyrics or their delivery. When I became more fluent in English, I began understanding the message of songs, and that also amplified my perception of different singers who are very connected to the story and the words of the songs they sing.
TRT: Of course, you have some very evocative English lyrics as well, which often pair with some bittersweet instrumentals. I have been really enjoying the string work on “Ambar,” particularly as it enhanced Elliot Smith’s “Waltz No. 1” (I’m reminded of an even spookier Jeff Beck’s “Diamond Dust”) and your own “All Your Colors.” Are you the arranger?
CM: The bassist of the band, Noam Wiesenberg, is the string arranger of Nectar Orchestra. He’s an extremely talented arranger and one of my closest friends. This whole project started based on that; a collaboration of friends wanting to experiment with the sound of strings through beautiful and meaningful songs. [Drummer Keito Ogawa and pianist Eden Ladin round out the quartet.]
TRT: I guess the Metheny influence comes to the fore on “This Is Not America,” which goes all the way back to 1985. Who would have guessed that an old movie soundtrack [“The Falcon and the Snowman”] song could be relevant today? There are a lot of ways to interpret a lyric like that, and I assumed you were coming from the perspective of the current administration and its attitudes toward immigrants. Maybe I’m wrong.
CM: Your guess is right. It seemed like a very poignant message needed to be expressed in the current times. It’s quite interesting how the poetry of the song, although written in another time and in another context, it totally reflects the times we’re living in in America, where immigrants are vilified, the “othering” of people has increased, and the people in power’s rhetoric is more full of hatred than a compassionate, uniting intention.
