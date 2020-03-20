For singer and songwriter Erin Lunsford, the news was devastating.
As the COVID-19 virus spread through a country unprotected by vaccine or herd immunity, concert promoters and venue managers began canceling events. People were encouraged to avoid large gatherings.
Lunsford, a Botetourt County native living in Richmond, had scheduled an April 5 CD release party for her solo project, “The Damsel,” at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, in Roanoke. Beginning last week, 5 Points and venues across the country postponed countless shows. At 5 Points, the closure continues until at least April 24.
The moves, however necessary, put countless performers around the world — including many from Virginia — out of work. Lunsford, a regular at FloydFest and at Southwest Virginia nightspots, could easily understand why. That didn’t make the hit feel better.
“I’ve been planning this for six months, just the tour part, aside from the album and the buildup and all the other promotional work that I’ve done,” Lunsford said of her DIY project. “This particular tour, I spent a lot of time and money on, and it’s a really big deal for me. It’s the first time I’ve really paid this much attention to my solo project.
“On Friday, it sounds kind of dramatic, but I felt like I had experienced a trauma, a loss,” Lunsford said. “I was just spiraling.”
She went to Plan B: a streaming concert that went live on Tuesday from her Facebook page, facebook.com/erinlunsfordmusic. The suggested donation was $10. Lunsford said that part of each donation will go to the Richmond Public Schools Education Fund, earmarked for children who rely on school lunch and breakfast, and other resources as they home-school.
Lunsford, who debuted a merchandise page last week at her website, said she is likely to do at least one show per week until normal life resumes.
It’s a route that a lot of performers are taking. Another Roanoke Valley native, Allen Thompson, is at the center of VirtualFestival, a brand-new venture that aims to get some revenue to musicians, venues and production staff.
Thompson, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said that his friend and fellow musician Rodney McCarthy approached him with the idea and asked him to reach out to bands.
“Then I started thinking about all the venues that were having to close, and the production companies and stuff like that,” Thompson said. “I was like, my band is a 12-piece jam band. Getting 12 of us in a living room and having somebody’s girlfriend hold the iPhone sounds like a not very good way for us to earn any money.”
He began reaching out to more contacts, and heard an increasingly familiar refrain.
“It was pretty apparent that everyone was really freaking out and everyone was having the same idea, but with no one really knowing what to do,” he said.
The page, at facebook.com/VirtualFestival2020, had hosted 17 concerts as of Friday, including Staying Alive-Stream: A Corona Distraction. That show, on Tuesday in Los Angeles, featured members of such acts as Turkuaz, Dumpstaphunk, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Orgone, Aloe Blacc and DJ Williams’ Shots Fired. The $10 charge via Paypal and Venmo went to the performers, all of whom have lost work of late.
Thompson was working to set up shows in Denver; New York City; Austin, Texas; Asheville, North Carolina; and Richmond, among others.
“If I could get people to do shows everywhere, we can stream it, or they can stream it on their own Facebook Live and post it to ours and help spread the word, and hopefully help folks get a little extra money,” he said.
Some of the proceeds of upcoming shows will go toward disaster relief in post-tornado Nashville. Deadly twisters struck middle Tennessee on March 3. Thompson had just done a set at The Basement East venue, and left about a half-hour before the storm destroyed the building.
“And then a week later, [COVID-19] became a thing,” he said. “We couldn’t really have a tornado benefit that week, which was the beginning of the busy season, because everything closed.”
National touring act Marie Miller was one of the first to cancel a show. She was scheduled for a Friday gig at The Spot on Kirk, in Roanoke, to promote her new album, “Little Dreams.” The record is scheduled to drop on Friday.
“I have a dad that just went through radiation and chemo, and I really wanted to be careful,” singer/songwriter and mandolinist Miller said from her home base, near Front Royal.
Miller put on a livestreaming event on March 13, with her band, from Arlington. The hastily organized affair raised $1,000, she said. She said she is likely to do more, but solo, because her band members headed back to their respective places in Nashville. On CD release day, she hopes to do something special online.
“I’m trying to focus on the bigger picture that people are getting sick and that a lot of us are suffering,” Miller said. “So just hoping that this music brings healing. Music has always been that for me, so that’s what I’m hoping for in the next couple of weeks or months.”
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about the plans of other performers: Richmond-based Todd Herrington, who performs frequently in Roanoke; burlesque performer Shilo “Franki Boom Boom” Parker; Blacksburg-based Jared Stout; and more.
