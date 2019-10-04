Miami-based jazz-fusion band Electric Kif debuted at Martin's Downtown on Oct. 2, 2019, with a set list that included Herbie Hancock's "Spank-A-Lee."
Music video — Electric Kif at Martin's Downtown
Tad Dickens
For the past decade, Tad Dickens has been writing about music. For now, it remains sunshine and rainbows.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
McFarling: Duke disaster leaves Virginia Tech pining for past glory
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Roanoke County woman faces charges in mother's death
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car
-
Former grad student leader and Virginia Tech administrator pleads guilty in child porn case
Latest Local Offers
LOT CLEARING & TREE WORK, & STORM DAMAGE. Bushhog, & Stump grinding, Repair holes & Seeding. REASONABLE RATES. INSUR. 540-520-5378, 540-992-4119
Acorn Stairlifts & Liftkar Lifts ADL-Advances for Daily Living Sales, Service, Install. New or used rentals. Buy back your Acorn Lift. Will Service other Brands. 540-353-5869
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.