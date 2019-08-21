Knoxville, Tennessee, band Circus No. 9 played Roanoke venue Martin's Downtown on June 13. Here, the group does "Cool It Son."

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

For the past decade, Tad Dickens has been writing about music. For now, it remains sunshine and rainbows.

Load comments