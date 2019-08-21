Knoxville, Tennessee, band Circus No. 9 played Roanoke venue Martin's Downtown on June 13. Here, the group does "Cool It Son."
Breaking
Music video — Circus No. 9 at Martin's Downtown
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
Latest Local Offers
KNEPP'S EXCAVATION LLC Jeremy Knepp 938 Spraker Rd., Crockett Va 24323 Lot clearing-cleanup, Driveways, Footings, Building Pad's, Septic Systems, Dump truck Services. 276-227-1531 Email: Kneppexcavation@gmail.com
Acorn Stairlifts & Liftkar Lifts ADL-Advances for Daily Living Sales, Service, Install. New or used rentals. Buy back your Acorn Lift. Will Service other Brands. 540-353-5869
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …