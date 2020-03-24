Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon has stories to tell, having worked at the facility for 22 years, the past nine as general manager. Schon has seen epic weather, broken-down equipment trucks and performers’ skullduggery.
What is happening right now, as the spread of COVID-19 put a stop to all large gatherings for at least the foreseeable future, is something else, she said.
“This is probably the most unique situation we’ve ever had to deal with,” said Schon, who has been in the arena business for 34 years.
How unique? She had to announce a show that she already knew wouldn’t happen.
Schon is among dozens of managers at Southwest Virginia venues small, medium and large, whose schedules were torpedoed when the highly communicable virus showed its propensity to spread. They’ve been working constantly since then to manage the results. Schon said that she has had to cancel about 60 dates, including a hip-hop performance, a volleyball tournament, dance recitals, church services and school events, as Virginia moved to quell gatherings with crowds larger than 10.
“It’s hit us hard,” she said. “Every day is moving puzzle pieces around and trying to make them fit on a different part of the calendar.”
Among them was a triple-bill of 1990s rock acts — Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic — announced last week. Tickets went on sale Friday for the June 28 show, which Schon knew was unlikely to go off on that date. The headliner’s management was planning the on-sale announcement for a national tour, and insisted all the venues release the information, too.
“I wish they had given us a little bit more time through this week to figure out this coronavirus issue,” Schon said last week. “We would not have announced Collective Soul on our own, but … that was a mandate. The last two days I’ve been on the phone with their agent. We are looking at rescheduling that for the fall.
“My apologies to the community. We would not have put that out if we had a little bit more time to work with the agent and the tour on that. But I think they’re kind of feeling their way through all this, too. They’ve had this date scheduled for a couple of months.”
Jefferson Center had to scrap the remainder of its 2019-20 season. A non-series performance from Tanya Tucker remains on the schedule, pending further notice. A set of Roanoke-area schools’ workshops with Roanoke native Rayshon Cobbs Jr., aka hip-hop beatmaker 808-Ray, was set for March 13, but with schools closing down, it was off. The workshops and performance will be rescheduled.
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones were to play last Sunday, and that act of high-powered instrumentalists was to spend a significant part of its itinerary with area students, as well. That show is off, too.
“This is a loss for kids,” as well as adult audiences, Jefferson Center executive director Cyrus Pace said. “We’re going to try to make all this up. … We’re going to continue to do the great work that we do, so we’re thinking of this as a temporary stop, but not a future reality.”
In Rocky Mount, Harvester Performance Center was experiencing what was shaping up to be its best-ever quarter, town assistant manager and venue CEO Matt Hankins said. The town-owned business had sold more than 10,000 tickets for the quarter, which figured into a projection of 40,000 patrons, about 10,000 more than last year.
Postponements included Graham Nash and Sara Evans, both of which would have been full houses. Capacity in the main hall is about 500, depending on the setup. Combined with smaller shows, the venue lost about 1,500 customers.
“So we finished the quarter with 8,511 coming through, which … set a record for us, but certainly not what it could have been,” Hankins said.
The Harvester, managed and booked by Gary Jackson, has three other full-time employees and a contract employee, all of whom remain busy, Hankins said. Jackson rescheduled most of the dates already, while adding new ones farther down the calendar. Hankins said he has talked with Jackson about booking more nights with an act performing on each of the venue’s two floors.
“We do that some already, but we can certainly help touring musicians out by giving them the opportunity of having somewhere to play, and if that means we’re doubling up every night, I’m good to do that till we have some sense of recovery.”
In the interim, they are looking at booking online-streaming shows in the upstairs main hall, which has full production capability built in.
“Pay local artists to come in and play for an hour and continue that sense of community that the Harvester has,” Hankins said. “That would let us give our [part-time employees] a few more hours and help support some of the local artists as well.”
Nonprofit 5 Points Music Sanctuary, in Roanoke, has been turning the corner in audience attendance and finances, the venue’s chief organizer, Tyler Godsey, said. Canceling shows through April hurt a lot, but Godsey reckons that it’s an opportunity to refocus. For instance, many people don’t realize that the 5 Points Music Foundation’s work centers on music therapy and advocating for those with hearing loss.
“I can’t predict what the broader economic impact is,” Godsey said. “But I’ve been telling the staff that it’s not a whole lot different from how it’s been for me over the past three years.”
Godsey sees the stoppage as an opportunity to get the bigger message across. At the same time, the venue has put on sale its “power pass” tickets — $50 for any two shows in the future — with a target of raising $8,000 to split among the venue’s eight independent contractors doing such jobs as sound and lights.
The Spot on Kirk, also a nonprofit, has added an option for patrons to donate in order to help the venue’s employees. Find more information at 5pointsmusic.com and thespotonkirk.org.
“In our darkest corners, we find the keys to some of life’s hidden doors that we didn’t even know were there, and behind that door we find a world that we didn’t even know existed,” Godsey said. “We believe that our story here is one of inspiration and hope, and a time like this is perfectly suited to help us inspire our community around that.”
Martin’s Downtown has led Roanoke in performance quantity. The restaurant and venue’s general manager, Jason Martin, has put on more than 3,500 shows in 15 years. He said he remembers no more than a handful of cancellations, typically due to weather. Even when a band cancels on show day, he is quick to reach out for another Roanoke-area band to fill the slot.
The St. Patrick’s Day block party that has become a tradition at his spot was the last live performance for the time being. About 1,000 came through the gate that day, about one-third of his usual crowd, he said.
Five shows per week has been the norm there, and Martin said he is waiting until early each week before he makes the call on whether to cancel those sets. Still, he expects to cancel them, as his restaurant adheres to the 10-person gathering limit and slings pick-up orders that now include basic groceries (excluding toilet paper).
Sales were down at least 60-percent last weekend, but it was enough to keep a skeleton crew going, Martin said. Without live music to spark a party, alcohol sales are down significantly, even as the Virginia ABC is allowing sales of to-go beer and wine.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced restaurants closed to public dining, though they can continue carryout, curbside and delivery.
“I’m basically spending every waking hour thinking about this stuff, so we’ll make the decisions when we have the information to make the decisions with,” Martin said last week.
Parkway Brewing Co., in Salem, which has also developed an extensive live music schedule, has opted to close its tap room for now, but is scheduling live-streaming shows while offering carry-out beer, assistant tap room manager Jennifer McFayden said in a message exchange. The room has scheduled rock band Mark Nicholson & The Distance to play a live-streaming show, sans audience, at 7 p.m. today, tap room manager Kim Salyers said in a Facebook post.
Schon, the Berglund Center manager, said that while everyone scrambles to manage at the moment, they remain aware of what others are going through, as well.
“The more important thing to focus on is taking care of ourselves and each other. And then I hope that people bounce back the way they did after 9/11 and say we’ve gotta reinvest in the community. We’ve gotta support the arts and culture. We’ve gotta make sure these people working in restaurants and bars have a job.”
