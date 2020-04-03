Music lessons are typically best face-to-face, between student and teacher. Recent video conference technology has made distance learning possible, but most any student would want to be right there, with the master, for lessons.
The emergence and worldwide spread of COVID-19 has made that scenario impossible at private studios and music stores around the country, including in Southwest Virginia. Streaming technology has improved to make the experience better than it used to be, but that hasn’t stopped a crash in the number of aspiring musicians currently spending time with instrument instructors.
Randy Walker, a folk-rock musician, music director at a Roanoke church and multi-instrumental player and teacher, is among dozens affected in the valleys. Walker said that he had six students per day, six days a week, in individual and group classes, before the novel coronavirus struck. He taught at his home studio in Old Southwest and led ensemble classes at the Brambleton Center and at his part-time employer, St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church.
Now he’s down to one or two private students per day, and only one band per week.
“I’ve lost about 60% of my income,” Walker said.
Fortunately, today’s remote meeting software is booming. Walker said he is using the Zoom audio and visual app to conduct classes.
“A few of my private students have been willing to switch to Zoom, and it is not as good as a face-to-face lesson, but we still get a lot done, and it’s still better than no lesson at all,” he said.
A range of Roanoke-area music teachers have experienced the same issues.
Dave McDonald teaches guitar, bass and drums at Kelley’s Music. He said he had 40 students per week before social distancing became the new normal. Now he has about seven who remain interested in the lessons.
“Some students are still like, I want to learn … The Claypool Lennon Delirium” record, he said. “I’ve got a student who’s just diving head-first into that, and I’m like, let me count [to] one first.”
Others are typical, half-interested students, he said, yet the character of the lessons is changing online:
“It’s evolving in an interesting way into what for me feels like a more fundamental music lesson than a guitar or bass lesson. We’re not face to face, so we can’t sit here and chuckle about … whatever. We’ve got stuff to do.”
Cheryl Lunsford, of Fincastle, has had a home studio, Guitar Dojo, in Fincastle for 17 years. Like the other instructors, she teaches many instruments to people in multiple age groups. In recent years, she has had a satellite studio in Roanoke, most recently at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, for aspiring students from such areas as South Roanoke, Vinton and Smith Mountain Lake.
Her recent loss of students has forced her to give up the Roanoke space for now. That doesn’t mean people weren’t still interested, she said.
“I had to actually tell people, no, you can’t come,” Lunsford said. “People love their music lessons. Part of it is the social [aspect]. I make people sound good when they sit down with me.”
Lunsford tried Skype a few years ago, thinking it was the wave of the future. She marketed such lessons to home-schoolers, and she took on one student, for free, to be her distance learning experiment. At that point, though, the length of time between when a student struck a note and when Lunsford heard it, and vice versa, was far too long.
“I could not play with them,” she said. “They needed my rhythm, and it was not happening. It never caught on, and in two months, I was back doing it the old-fashioned way, so to speak.”
That lag time has shrunk considerably in the years since. Walker, who also accompanied his students during in-person sessions, said the difference is a couple hundred milliseconds.
“It’s enough that it’s going to just sound chaotic,” Walker said.
There are advantages, though.
“The value of the screen is I can see both hands,” Lunsford said. “I’m looking directly at the student, very closely, where I probably really wouldn’t get that close if they were right in the studio, especially for a vocal student. I can look straight into their mouth, straight into the guitar, see exactly what they’re doing.
The teachers remain concerned about keeping personal touches available. McDonald, who still teaches from Kelley’s, said that it is his comfort zone, and he believes it appeals to his students.
“It’s not just Dave McDonald’s paycheck out of order here,” he said. “It’s a whole lot of people’s daily routines that are just totally uprooted and upended. As much as we can keep it the same from the Point A that they’re used to, to their Point B, wherever that may be … that means a lot.”
Evelyn Danner, who with her husband, Dennis, has studied multiple instruments with Walker, said that she appreciates the lessons and plans to continue them, along with a rehearsal band that Walker teaches.
“Randy emailed, I want to thank you and Dennis for giving me the comforting feeling of normality,” said Danner, who takes drum lessons from Walker. “And I thought, that’s the perfect description for how using Zoom and Facetime and all these apps helps us during this time.”
She can’t wait, though, to get back to studio lessons, face to face.
“We really appreciate Randy, with his lessons and helping us through these times,” Danner, a retired teacher, said. “I love the feeling of being connected with people through music. It’s wonderful.”
