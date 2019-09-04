Thursday
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
Jim Quick and Coastline performs.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
1st Thursday Guitar Pull, with host Jim Page
Players from beginner to advanced, and those who just want to listen, are invited to this open mic format. Two-three songs per performer.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (6:30 p.m. sign-up)
Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free (donations encouraged to help cover expenses)
Contact: 521-4507
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
Sunshine Nights, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and Maggie Blankenship perform.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Adairs Run
This Nashville, Tennessee, band was featured on USA network series “Real Country” and includes Salem native Pat Pollifrone.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia
Cost: $15
Contact: 425-5128
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series Mountain Revelers
When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Cole Bluegrass Show
Family night of bluegrass music, with Southern Gentlemen and Eastern Divide.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
