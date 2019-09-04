Thursday

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

Jim Quick and Coastline performs.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

1st Thursday Guitar Pull, with host Jim Page

Players from beginner to advanced, and those who just want to listen, are invited to this open mic format. Two-three songs per performer.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (6:30 p.m. sign-up)

Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free (donations encouraged to help cover expenses)

Contact: 521-4507

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

Sunshine Nights, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and Maggie Blankenship perform.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Adairs Run

This Nashville, Tennessee, band was featured on USA network series “Real Country” and includes Salem native Pat Pollifrone.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia

Cost: $15

Contact: 425-5128

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series Mountain Revelers

When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Cole Bluegrass Show

Family night of bluegrass music, with Southern Gentlemen and Eastern Divide.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

