Thursday
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
The Entertainers perform.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
Friday
Virginia Tech Jazz Ensembles feat. Graham Breedlove
U.S. Army Blues and Jazz ensemble trumpeter Breedlove joins the Tech bands.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: $10, $7 students
Contact: 231-5200
Elliott Mills
Classical guitarist works in diverse genres.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski.
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
51st Annual Fincastle Festival
Crafts, vendors, food, touch-a-truck for children, music and more. Seven Mile Ford performs evening concert.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 20 West Main St., Fincastle
Cost: Free, $5 concert
Contact: 473-3398
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
Root 2 Music and Beren & Luthien
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Kirsti Kaldro
Celtic harpist plays a classical and pop mix.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem.
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Eric Taylor
Gospel violist has released four CDs, “Reflections,” “HeartStrings,” “Free” and Christmas disc “The Best Gift of All,” with a fifth due in April 2020. Sponsored by The Shepherd’s Care Ministry.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church Gainsboro, 310 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke.
Cost: $20 suggested donation, $10 donation ages 6-18, free 5-younger
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Mac Traynham performs.
When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
The Kings close this season’s music.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
