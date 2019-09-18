7 Mile Ford

Thursday

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

The Entertainers perform.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

Friday

Virginia Tech Jazz Ensembles feat. Graham Breedlove

U.S. Army Blues and Jazz ensemble trumpeter Breedlove joins the Tech bands.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: $10, $7 students

Contact: 231-5200

Elliott Mills

Classical guitarist works in diverse genres.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski.

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

51st Annual Fincastle Festival

Crafts, vendors, food, touch-a-truck for children, music and more. Seven Mile Ford performs evening concert.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 20 West Main St., Fincastle

Cost: Free, $5 concert

Contact: 473-3398

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

Root 2 Music and Beren & Luthien

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Kirsti Kaldro

Celtic harpist plays a classical and pop mix.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem.

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Eric Taylor

Gospel violist has released four CDs, “Reflections,” “HeartStrings,” “Free” and Christmas disc “The Best Gift of All,” with a fifth due in April 2020. Sponsored by The Shepherd’s Care Ministry.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church Gainsboro, 310 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke.

Cost: $20 suggested donation, $10 donation ages 6-18, free 5-younger

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Mac Traynham performs.

When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

The Kings close this season’s music.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

