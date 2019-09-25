Friday, Sep 27
The NRV Radio Show
After Jack is the guest band for the New River Valley Regional Theatre’s monthly show presents regular characters, a guest host, a guest band (After Jack), audience participation, prizes and more at a new location.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Cost: $15
Contact: 200-5668
Alex & Andrew
Jazz duet.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free (venue encourages tips to performers)
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday, Sep 28
Americana Afternoons
Pippa Hoover, Spring Fed Roots
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Cole Massey
Singer/songwriter/pianist plays popular tunes.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot pickin.’ Listeners welcome, too.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Music on the Lawn
The year’s final concert features The McKenzies. If it rains, show will go inside library.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6965, ext. 214
Sunday, Sep 29
SING!!! Star City Sounds Chorus Concert
Ladies a capella barbershop concert.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
Cost: $10, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger
Contact: 819-9927
2019 Sunday Concert Series
The McKenzies perform traditional music. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic fare.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday, Sep 30
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday, Oct 02
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
