After Jack

 Ashley Lucas photo

Friday, Sep 27

The NRV Radio Show

After Jack is the guest band for the New River Valley Regional Theatre’s monthly show presents regular characters, a guest host, a guest band (After Jack), audience participation, prizes and more at a new location.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Cost: $15

Contact: 200-5668

Alex & Andrew

Jazz duet.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free (venue encourages tips to performers)

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday, Sep 28

Americana Afternoons

Pippa Hoover, Spring Fed Roots

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Cole Massey

Singer/songwriter/pianist plays popular tunes.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot pickin.’ Listeners welcome, too.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Music on the Lawn

The year’s final concert features The McKenzies. If it rains, show will go inside library.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6965, ext. 214

Sunday, Sep 29

SING!!! Star City Sounds Chorus Concert

Ladies a capella barbershop concert.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

Cost: $10, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger

Contact: 819-9927

2019 Sunday Concert Series

The McKenzies perform traditional music. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic fare.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday, Sep 30

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday, Oct 02

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

