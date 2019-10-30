Friday
Alex & Andrew
The jazz duo performs.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Virginia West, Kat Mills and the Coal Cave Hollow Boys will perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show
Traditional bluegrass and old-time music performed by the Virginia/Carolina Band, County Connection and the Southern Gentlemen.
When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 529-2679
Jon Weems
Weems, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a diving accident, uses a typing stick, keyboard and sequencer to write his music.
When: Noon
Where: Vinton History Museum, 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-8634
Elliott Mills at India Garden
Classical guitarist plays multiple styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
New members welcome to this women’s harmony group.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
