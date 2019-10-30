Friday

Alex & Andrew

The jazz duo performs.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Virginia West, Kat Mills and the Coal Cave Hollow Boys will perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show

Traditional bluegrass and old-time music performed by the Virginia/Carolina Band, County Connection and the Southern Gentlemen.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 529-2679

Jon Weems

Weems, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a diving accident, uses a typing stick, keyboard and sequencer to write his music.

When: Noon

Where: Vinton History Museum, 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-8634

Elliott Mills at India Garden

Classical guitarist plays multiple styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

New members welcome to this women’s harmony group.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

Tags

Load comments