Thursday
1st Thursday Guitar Pull with host Jim Page
All levels of expertise welcome to play.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 521-4507
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Jam on country, western, bluegrass and other music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Melinda Isley, with The Outcry, Rochii
Isley’s single, “Sweeter,” was on Billboard’s “Most Added” chart. Hear pop from The Outcry and alt-rock/hip-hop from Rochii.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 772-9482
Workshop: “You Can Play Uke”
Workshop by Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards
For ages 8-older, for basic ukulele skills. Bring your uke if you have one.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center Cube, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards
Jazz from songwriter and music educator Ash and her band.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $15, $5 to students with ID, 18-younger
Contact: 231-5300
Jessica Allossery Ronald McDonald House Charity Concert
Singer and storyteller Allossery has been compared to Norah Jones and Jack Johnson.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
Cost: $35
Contact: 473-2979
Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show
Traditional mountain music from Just Us Girls, Blue Connection and Family Ties, plus an open mic session.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 529-2679
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
The Wildcat Mountain Ramblers, The Family Sowell
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Bring your acoustic instrument and a chair.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
The Virginia Opry’s Fall Harvest Jamboree
Moonshine Express Band, emcee and singer Jana Allen, Junior Virginia Opry, Billy Fury’s Moonshine Express Band.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Historic Masonic Theatre, 510 Main St., Clifton Forge
Cost: $10-$25
Contact: 862-5655
Sunday
Open Mic Nite
Bring your talents to the 5 Points stage. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W. 24016, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
2019 Sunday Concert Series
New River Bound
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
New members are welcome to women-centric harmony ensemble. Find out more on Facebook.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions of dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
