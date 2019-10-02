Jazzy Ash

Thursday

1st Thursday Guitar Pull with host Jim Page

All levels of expertise welcome to play.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 521-4507

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Jam on country, western, bluegrass and other music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Melinda Isley, with The Outcry, Rochii

Isley’s single, “Sweeter,” was on Billboard’s “Most Added” chart. Hear pop from The Outcry and alt-rock/hip-hop from Rochii.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-9482

Workshop: “You Can Play Uke”

Workshop by Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

For ages 8-older, for basic ukulele skills. Bring your uke if you have one.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center Cube, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

Jazz from songwriter and music educator Ash and her band.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $15, $5 to students with ID, 18-younger

Contact: 231-5300

Jessica Allossery Ronald McDonald House Charity Concert

Singer and storyteller Allossery has been compared to Norah Jones and Jack Johnson.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

Cost: $35

Contact: 473-2979

Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show

Traditional mountain music from Just Us Girls, Blue Connection and Family Ties, plus an open mic session.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 529-2679

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

The Wildcat Mountain Ramblers, The Family Sowell

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Bring your acoustic instrument and a chair.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

The Virginia Opry’s Fall Harvest Jamboree

Moonshine Express Band, emcee and singer Jana Allen, Junior Virginia Opry, Billy Fury’s Moonshine Express Band.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Masonic Theatre, 510 Main St., Clifton Forge

Cost: $10-$25

Contact: 862-5655

Sunday

Open Mic Nite

Bring your talents to the 5 Points stage. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W. 24016, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

2019 Sunday Concert Series

New River Bound

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

New members are welcome to women-centric harmony ensemble. Find out more on Facebook.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions of dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

