Thursday

Bridges

Country and rock.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 728-0270

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

7 Mile Ford

Country and rock.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 728-0270

Monday

Music Lab Ensemble Recital

Experimental music recital.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5200

