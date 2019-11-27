Thursday
Bridges
Country and rock.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 728-0270
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
7 Mile Ford
Country and rock.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 728-0270
Monday
Music Lab Ensemble Recital
Experimental music recital.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5200
