Thursday
Old-Time Mountain Jam
Musicians from The Crooked Road lead an open jam session.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 443-3800
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Farewell to The McKameys
Beloved gospel group’s final tour.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia
Cost: $20
Contact: 304-425-5128
Ariana Grande
Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning performer’s The Sweetener World Tour features music from hit albums “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next.”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville
Cost: $77-$247
Contact: 800-745-3000
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Ross Peacemaker and Friends, Ronnie Toney & Kuntry Store Band and Ken Waldman & Lizzie Thompson perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Andrew Finn Magill Brazilian Trio
Magill mixes folk, jazz and Brazilian music on violin.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford
Cost: $15
Contact: 586-8911
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Women-centric harmony group welcomes new members.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Tuesday
VT Jazz Ensembles
Evening concert in Blacksburg.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: $10 general, $7 student
Contact: 231-5200
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
New members welcome. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.