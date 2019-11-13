Ariana Grande

Thursday

Old-Time Mountain Jam

Musicians from The Crooked Road lead an open jam session.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 443-3800

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Farewell to The McKameys

Beloved gospel group’s final tour.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia

Cost: $20

Contact: 304-425-5128

Ariana Grande

Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning performer’s The Sweetener World Tour features music from hit albums “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next.”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville

Cost: $77-$247

Contact: 800-745-3000

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Ross Peacemaker and Friends, Ronnie Toney & Kuntry Store Band and Ken Waldman & Lizzie Thompson perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Andrew Finn Magill Brazilian Trio

Magill mixes folk, jazz and Brazilian music on violin.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford

Cost: $15

Contact: 586-8911

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Women-centric harmony group welcomes new members.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Tuesday

VT Jazz Ensembles

Evening concert in Blacksburg.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: $10 general, $7 student

Contact: 231-5200

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

New members welcome. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

