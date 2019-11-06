Thursday
1st Thursday Guitar Pull
Musicians sit in a circle and take turns playing tunes on their guitars or other instruments. Hosted by Jim Page.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 521-4507
Friday
Anya Hinkle and Tellico
Hear a band exploring songcraft via the Appalachian stringband tradition.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Solitude at Virginia Tech, 705 W. Campus Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 231-9526
Ebru & Renate at India Garden
Two women with guitars playing classical and Spanish tunes.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Triumphant Quartet, with Greg and Jennie Tilley and The House Band
2019 Dove Award Winner for Song of the Year in concert.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Grace Life Baptist Church, 1640 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $25 at the door or joyfullnoisehappenings.vpweb.com
Contact: 357-2505
Saturday
Leslie Brooks at India Garden
Seasoned singer/songwriter playing jazz, pop, folk and rock with six- and 12-string guitars.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Women-centric, four-part harmony group welcomes new members.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
Blacksburg Community Band
New members welcome. No auditions or dues. For more information, visit the group’s website at blacksburgcommunityband.org.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
