Tellico

Anya Hinkle and Tellico

 Sandlin Gaither photo

Thursday

1st Thursday Guitar Pull

Musicians sit in a circle and take turns playing tunes on their guitars or other instruments. Hosted by Jim Page.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 521-4507

Friday

Anya Hinkle and Tellico

Hear a band exploring songcraft via the Appalachian stringband tradition.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Solitude at Virginia Tech, 705 W. Campus Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 231-9526

Ebru & Renate at India Garden

Two women with guitars playing classical and Spanish tunes.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Triumphant Quartet, with Greg and Jennie Tilley and The House Band

2019 Dove Award Winner for Song of the Year in concert.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Grace Life Baptist Church, 1640 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

Cost: $25 at the door or joyfullnoisehappenings.vpweb.com

Contact: 357-2505

Saturday

Leslie Brooks at India Garden

Seasoned singer/songwriter playing jazz, pop, folk and rock with six- and 12-string guitars.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Women-centric, four-part harmony group welcomes new members.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

Blacksburg Community Band

New members welcome. No auditions or dues. For more information, visit the group’s website at blacksburgcommunityband.org.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

