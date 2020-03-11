Brackish Water Jamboree

Brackish Water Jamboree

 Will Clarke photo

Thursday

Old-Time Mountain Jam

Musicians from The Crooked Road will lead this session.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 443-3800

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Root 2 Music, Werner Helms Edition and Brackish Water Jamboree perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Club Jamboree

Java Brothers and Dixie Blue Grass Boys perform.

When: 6 p.m. to

Where: 117 Edwards Hall, New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Cost: Free; donations to performers accepted

Contact: 674-3625

Sunday

Open Mic Night

Three songs or 15 minutes to each performer. Venue provides drums, keyboard, amps and more.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

Men’s a cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0709

Tags

Load comments