Thursday
Old-Time Mountain Jam
Musicians from The Crooked Road will lead this session.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 443-3800
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Root 2 Music, Werner Helms Edition and Brackish Water Jamboree perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Club Jamboree
Java Brothers and Dixie Blue Grass Boys perform.
When: 6 p.m. to
Where: 117 Edwards Hall, New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Cost: Free; donations to performers accepted
Contact: 674-3625
Sunday
Open Mic Night
Three songs or 15 minutes to each performer. Venue provides drums, keyboard, amps and more.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
Men’s a cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0709
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.