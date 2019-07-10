Rumours

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours is scheduled to perform Friday at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke.

 Dr Pepper Park photo

Thursday

Party in Elmwood: The Kings

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

GOTE

Performing rock/Americana.

When: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Friday

Flashback Fridays: Rumours

Rumours is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Dr Pepper Park, 9 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $15 advance, $18 day of; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 206-2414

Flat Pickin’ Fridays: Eric Gress Band

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville

Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 793-3354

Marc Baskind

The Roanoke guitarist and vocalist plays jazz, swing, pop and blues.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Music in the Garden Concert Series

The Coprolites play rock covers.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington

Cost: Free

Contact: 463-2697

Gospel Concert: The Hoppers, with Dale Buckner

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg High School, 100 Independence Blvd., Christiansburg

Cost: $20 advance, $22 door

Contact: 320-9252

Uptown

Rock and pop covers.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 728-0270

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Featured performers at the nine-year anniversary show are David Simpkins & The KGB, Brad Collier and the Fork Mountain Ramblers.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Ebru & Renate

Guitar duo playing classical and Spanish music.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series: American Roots

Performing regional styles.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Tuesday

Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park: Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge

Bring a chair and/or blanket and head to the gazebo at Bisset Park.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 731-5517

For the past decade, Tad Dickens has been writing about music. For now, it remains sunshine and rainbows.

