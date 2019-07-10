Thursday
Party in Elmwood: The Kings
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
GOTE
Performing rock/Americana.
When: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Friday
Flashback Fridays: Rumours
Rumours is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Dr Pepper Park, 9 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $15 advance, $18 day of; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 206-2414
Flat Pickin’ Fridays: Eric Gress Band
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville
Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 793-3354
Marc Baskind
The Roanoke guitarist and vocalist plays jazz, swing, pop and blues.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and more.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Music in the Garden Concert Series
The Coprolites play rock covers.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington
Cost: Free
Contact: 463-2697
Gospel Concert: The Hoppers, with Dale Buckner
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg High School, 100 Independence Blvd., Christiansburg
Cost: $20 advance, $22 door
Contact: 320-9252
Uptown
Rock and pop covers.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 728-0270
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Featured performers at the nine-year anniversary show are David Simpkins & The KGB, Brad Collier and the Fork Mountain Ramblers.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Ebru & Renate
Guitar duo playing classical and Spanish music.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series: American Roots
Performing regional styles.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Tuesday
Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park: Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge
Bring a chair and/or blanket and head to the gazebo at Bisset Park.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 731-5517