Thursday
Party in Elmwood
The Band of Oz will perform.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
GOTE
Performing rock.
When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Friday
Salem After Five: Blackwater Band
Proceeds benefit Slam Duncan’s Children’s Charity. A children’s play area will be set up in the farmers market, and there will be food vendors on-site.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 14 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: $5 adults; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 375-3057
5th Annual Rhythm & Ribs
In addition to live music in the park all day, the event includes food, beer and vendors.
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Jackson Park, 42 First St. N.W., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 980-7363
Ben Slaughter
Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Old School Country Night: Stegall & Robertson
When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Featured performers are the New Macedon Rangers, Brian Buchanan and Gate 10.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Al Coffey
The multi-instrumentalist and vocalist/songwriter from Roanoke plays varied styles.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
War Paint Royals
Performing rock.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $5
Contact: 728-0270
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series
The Indian Run String Band will perform. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Tuesday
Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park
Leslie Brooks will perform.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 731-5517