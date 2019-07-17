GOTE

GOTE

 TAD DICKENS | The Roanoke Times

Thursday

Party in Elmwood

The Band of Oz will perform.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

GOTE

Performing rock.

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Friday

Salem After Five: Blackwater Band

Proceeds benefit Slam Duncan’s Children’s Charity. A children’s play area will be set up in the farmers market, and there will be food vendors on-site.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 14 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: $5 adults; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 375-3057

5th Annual Rhythm & Ribs

In addition to live music in the park all day, the event includes food, beer and vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Jackson Park, 42 First St. N.W., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 980-7363

Ben Slaughter

Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Old School Country Night: Stegall & Robertson

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Featured performers are the New Macedon Rangers, Brian Buchanan and Gate 10.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Al Coffey

The multi-instrumentalist and vocalist/songwriter from Roanoke plays varied styles.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Suite D, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; tips for musicians are appreciated

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

War Paint Royals

Performing rock.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $5

Contact: 728-0270

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series

The Indian Run String Band will perform. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Tuesday

Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park

Leslie Brooks will perform.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 731-5517

Tags

Load comments