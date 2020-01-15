Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder

Friday

Ebru & Renate

Two women play classical guitars.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Virginia Hollow, Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder perform. 

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Leslie Brooks

Singer and songwriter plays jazz, pop, folk and rock on six- and 12-string guitars. Select a song from her music menu.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free to audition; membership dues

Contact: 525-0709

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

