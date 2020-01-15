Friday
Ebru & Renate
Two women play classical guitars.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Virginia Hollow, Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Leslie Brooks
Singer and songwriter plays jazz, pop, folk and rock on six- and 12-string guitars. Select a song from her music menu.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free to audition; membership dues
Contact: 525-0709
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
