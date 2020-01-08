Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Featuring Mama Joy Rising, Maggie Blankenship & Jamie Collins and Left Over Biscuits.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
NRCC Fiddle, Banjo & Dance Club Concert
Performers are Truegrass and the Wolfe Brothers String Band.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Cost: Free; donations accepted for musicians
Contact: 674-3683
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
Men’s a cappella chorus seeks singers of all ages to join.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free to audition; dues required for membership
Contact: 525-0709
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members.
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
