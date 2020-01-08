Maggie Blankenship

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Featuring Mama Joy Rising, Maggie Blankenship & Jamie Collins and Left Over Biscuits.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

NRCC Fiddle, Banjo & Dance Club Concert

Performers are Truegrass and the Wolfe Brothers String Band.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Cost: Free; donations accepted for musicians

Contact: 674-3683

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

Men’s a cappella chorus seeks singers of all ages to join.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free to audition; dues required for membership

Contact: 525-0709

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

