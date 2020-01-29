Friday
Winterfest Beach Bash
The Band of Oz performs.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: SOLD OUT
Contact: 375-3057
Elliott Mills
Classical guitarist plays a variety of music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers
Contact: 951-5100
Saturday
Americana Afternoon
Featuring Hannah Cantrell, Mike Franke, Maggie Blankenship and Promise Land Band.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Kirsti Kaldro
Celtic harpist plays mix of classical and pop.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers
Contact: 951-5100
Teen Talent
Randolph Walker Music presentation includes the band KING, Lauren Frackelton, Karyss Kelley and Liza Jane Willis.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-5826
Sunday
2020 Jewish Music and Art Series: Cantor Yaakov “Yanky” Lemmer
Lemmer is among the world’s leading young cantors, one of three known as the New York Cantors. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Auditorium, 3094 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokejewishfederation@gmail.com
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
A cappella chorus seeking males of all ages to join.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free audition; membership dues required
Contact: 525-0709
Cole Bluegrass Show
This month’s bands, Better Than We Sound and Mason Creek, perform.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
