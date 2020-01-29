Band of Oz

Band of Oz plays a sold out show Winterfest Beach Bash on Friday, at Salem Civic Center.

 City of Salem photo

Friday

Winterfest Beach Bash

The Band of Oz performs.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: SOLD OUT

Contact: 375-3057

Elliott Mills

Classical guitarist plays a variety of music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers

Contact: 951-5100

Saturday

Americana Afternoon

Featuring Hannah Cantrell, Mike Franke, Maggie Blankenship and Promise Land Band.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd 

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Kirsti Kaldro

Celtic harpist plays mix of classical and pop.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers

Contact: 951-5100

Teen Talent

Randolph Walker Music presentation includes the band KING, Lauren Frackelton, Karyss Kelley and Liza Jane Willis.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-5826

Sunday

2020 Jewish Music and Art Series: Cantor Yaakov “Yanky” Lemmer

Lemmer is among the world’s leading young cantors, one of three known as the New York Cantors. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Auditorium, 3094 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokejewishfederation@gmail.com

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

A cappella chorus seeking males of all ages to join.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free audition; membership dues required

Contact: 525-0709

Cole Bluegrass Show

This month’s bands, Better Than We Sound and Mason Creek, perform.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

Tags

Load comments