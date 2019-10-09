Thursday
Southwest Fall Festival
Kick-off concert features Kaitlyn Baker. Other music and family fun, including hot-air balloon rides, through the weekend.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Appalachian Regional Expositional Center, 200 Apex Drive, Wytheville
Cost: $15, $20 VIP, $10 wristband for carnival rides
Contact: 276-335-2739
Old-Time Mountain Jam
Musicians from The Crooked Road lead an open jam.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 443-3800
Friday
Flat Pickin’ Fridays
Adam Rutledge closes this year’s series.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville
Cost: $5; 12-younger free
Contact: 793-3354
KISS America
Florida-based Kiss tribute band returns to Roanoke to close out this year’s Flashback Friday series.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, 9 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $15 advance; $18 day of show
Contact: 206-2414
Karas Duo
Kristy Karas on vocals, and Rick Karas on guitar, performing an eclectic mix of favorites and originals.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other musical styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Bring your acoustic instrument and a chair.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Ben Slaughter
Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own way.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Witcher Creek Band performs.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
New members are welcome to this women-centric harmony ensemble. Find out more on Facebook.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
