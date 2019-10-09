Adam Rutlege

Thursday

Southwest Fall Festival

Kick-off concert features Kaitlyn Baker. Other music and family fun, including hot-air balloon rides, through the weekend.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Appalachian Regional Expositional Center, 200 Apex Drive, Wytheville

Cost: $15, $20 VIP, $10 wristband for carnival rides

Contact: 276-335-2739

Old-Time Mountain Jam

Musicians from The Crooked Road lead an open jam.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 443-3800

Friday

Flat Pickin’ Fridays

Adam Rutledge closes this year’s series.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville

Cost: $5; 12-younger free

Contact: 793-3354

KISS America

Florida-based Kiss tribute band returns to Roanoke to close out this year’s Flashback Friday series.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, 9 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $15 advance; $18 day of show

Contact: 206-2414

Karas Duo

Kristy Karas on vocals, and Rick Karas on guitar, performing an eclectic mix of favorites and originals.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other musical styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Bring your acoustic instrument and a chair.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Ben Slaughter

Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own way.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Witcher Creek Band performs.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

New members are welcome to this women-centric harmony ensemble. Find out more on Facebook.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

