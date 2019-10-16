Friday
Leslie Brooks
Singer/songwriter plays 6- and 12-string guitars in diverse styles. Pick a song from her music menu.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Cocobolo, Giri & Uma Peters, Franklin Station
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Elliot Mills
Accomplished classical guitarist plays multiple genres.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Rocket Man
Rus Anderson recreates Elton John’s 1970 U.S. debut show at The Troubadour, West Hollywood, California, and 1975 Dodger Stadium concerts.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia
Cost: $30
Contact: 425-5128
Sunday
Open Mic Nite
Venue provides drums, keyboard, amps and more. Three songs or 15 minutes per performer.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Falling Creek closes the season series.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Blacksburg Community Band Fall Concert
Variety of music, featuring the band’s trombone section. Refreshments afterward.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Donations accepted
Contact: 525-0161
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
New members welcome at this woman-centric harmony ensemble. Learn more on Facebook.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
