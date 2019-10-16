Leslie Brooks
Jackie Roberts Rigsby photo

Friday

Leslie Brooks

Singer/songwriter plays 6- and 12-string guitars in diverse styles. Pick a song from her music menu.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Cocobolo, Giri & Uma Peters, Franklin Station

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Elliot Mills

Accomplished classical guitarist plays multiple genres.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Rocket Man

Rus Anderson recreates Elton John’s 1970 U.S. debut show at The Troubadour, West Hollywood, California, and 1975 Dodger Stadium concerts.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia

Cost: $30

Contact: 425-5128

Sunday

Open Mic Nite

Venue provides drums, keyboard, amps and more. Three songs or 15 minutes per performer.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Falling Creek closes the season series.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Blacksburg Community Band Fall Concert

Variety of music, featuring the band’s trombone section. Refreshments afterward.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Donations accepted

Contact: 525-0161

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

New members welcome at this woman-centric harmony ensemble. Learn more on Facebook.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

Tags

Load comments