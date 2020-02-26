Friday
Virginia Tech Jazz Ensembles
Jazz from multiple groups.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: $10; $7 students
Contact: 951-0604
The NRV Radio Show
The monthly New River Valley Regional Theatre production features regular characters, a guest host, a guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.
When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Cost: $15
Contact: 994-5659
Kirsti Kaldro
Celtic harpist plays classical and pop music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Saturday
Acoustic Endeavors
Bluegrass band plays annual show in Buchanan.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Buchanan Theatre, 19772 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: $10
Contact: 254-1212
Americana Afternoons
Featuring Bob Chew, Sunshine Nights, Mack Belcher & Jake Retting.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Ben Slaughter
Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Sunday
Open Mic Night
Each act gets to play three songs, or up to 15 minutes. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free audition
Contact: 525-0709
Riverside Rhythm Chorus
Newly formed, prospective, four-part-harmony, Sweet Adeline Chorus for women. Reading music not required.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Joba Design Office, 1971 Kraft Drive, Suite 2700, Blacksburg
Cost: First three visits free; $15 per month afterward
Contact: singwithriverside@gmail.com
Cole Bluegrass Show
Featuring Orchard Grass and Night Run.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 6637
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free audition, no dues
Contact: 525-0161
