Friday

Virginia Tech Jazz Ensembles

Jazz from multiple groups. 

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: $10; $7 students

Contact: 951-0604

The NRV Radio Show

The monthly New River Valley Regional Theatre production features regular characters, a guest host, a guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Cost: $15

Contact: 994-5659

Kirsti Kaldro

Celtic harpist plays classical and pop music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Saturday

Acoustic Endeavors

Bluegrass band plays annual show in Buchanan.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Theatre, 19772 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: $10

Contact: 254-1212

Americana Afternoons

Featuring Bob Chew, Sunshine Nights, Mack Belcher & Jake Retting.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Ben Slaughter

Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Sunday

Open Mic Night

Each act gets to play three songs, or up to 15 minutes. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free audition

Contact: 525-0709

Riverside Rhythm Chorus

Newly formed, prospective, four-part-harmony, Sweet Adeline Chorus for women. Reading music not required.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Joba Design Office, 1971 Kraft Drive, Suite 2700, Blacksburg

Cost: First three visits free; $15 per month afterward

Contact: singwithriverside@gmail.com

Cole Bluegrass Show

Featuring Orchard Grass and Night Run.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 6637

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free audition, no dues

Contact: 525-0161

