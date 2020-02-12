Old-Time Mountain Jam
Musicians from The Crooked Road will lead this open session.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 443-3800
Friday
Leslie Brooks
Check her music menu to request a song from a singer/songwriter who plays jazz, pop, folk and rock.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers.
Contact: 951-5100
Saturday
American Made
After Jack performs self-styled “hot folk” music with three-part harmonies.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs
Cost: $45
Contact: 839-5018
Americana Afternoons
Mac Traynham, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and Wound Tight perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Alan Feldman & Leslie Brooks
Feldman, lead guitarist and singer, joins forces with Brooks for a Valentine weekend gig.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers.
Contact: 951-5100
Sunday
Open Mic Night
Each participant may perform three songs or a 15-minute set. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.
When: 5 p.m. (sign-up at 5:30 p.m.)
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
A cappella chorus is seeking men of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free audition
Contact: 525-0709
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
