Old-Time Mountain Jam

Musicians from The Crooked Road will lead this open session.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 443-3800

Friday

Leslie Brooks

Check her music menu to request a song from a singer/songwriter who plays jazz, pop, folk and rock.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers.

Contact: 951-5100

Saturday

American Made

After Jack performs self-styled “hot folk” music with three-part harmonies.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs

Cost: $45

Contact: 839-5018

Americana Afternoons

Mac Traynham, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and Wound Tight perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Alan Feldman & Leslie Brooks

Feldman, lead guitarist and singer, joins forces with Brooks for a Valentine weekend gig.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers.

Contact: 951-5100

Sunday

Open Mic Night

Each participant may perform three songs or a 15-minute set. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.

When: 5 p.m. (sign-up at 5:30 p.m.)

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

A cappella chorus is seeking men of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free audition

Contact: 525-0709

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

