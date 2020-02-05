McFadden & Friends

McFadden & Friends play the Gainsboro Branch Library on Saturday.

 Jonathan Holmes photo

Friday

Cole Massey

Singer/songwriter and guitarist.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tipping performers

Contact: 951-5100

Bahama Mamas Steel Drum Band

The all-women steel drum band formed in 2005.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-5760

Saturday

Gospel Fest 2020: “The 20/20 Vision”

Featuring the Ferrum College Fresh Wind Gospel Choir and Band, Bishop M.L. Hardy and the Sons of Thunder, United Voices of God, Longwood University’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ (B.A.S.I.C.) Gospel Choir.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel, 40 Wiley Drive, Ferrum

Cost: Free

Contact: 365-4218

Cafe Luncheon with McFadden & Friends

With food and live music by Roscoe McFadden & Friends.

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Gainsboro Branch Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 853-2540

Bluegrass and Old-Time Concert

New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo & Dance Club presents The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Cost: Free; organizers encourage donations to bands

Contact: 674-3625

Americana Afternoons

Featuring the New Macedon Rangers, Ayden & Blane Young and Sinking Monroe.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Marc Baskind

Guitarist, singer/songwriter plays jazz, swing, pop, rhythm & blues.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tipping performers

Contact: 951-5100

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages to join.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free to audition; membership dues required

Contact: 525-0709

Love Is in the Air

The Winds of the Blue Ridge perform a Valentine’s Day-themed concert including “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Golden Friendships.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Contact: 336-5924

Wednesday

Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

Tags

Load comments