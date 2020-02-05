Friday
Cole Massey
Singer/songwriter and guitarist.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tipping performers
Contact: 951-5100
Bahama Mamas Steel Drum Band
The all-women steel drum band formed in 2005.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-5760
Saturday
Gospel Fest 2020: “The 20/20 Vision”
Featuring the Ferrum College Fresh Wind Gospel Choir and Band, Bishop M.L. Hardy and the Sons of Thunder, United Voices of God, Longwood University’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ (B.A.S.I.C.) Gospel Choir.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel, 40 Wiley Drive, Ferrum
Cost: Free
Contact: 365-4218
Cafe Luncheon with McFadden & Friends
With food and live music by Roscoe McFadden & Friends.
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gainsboro Branch Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 853-2540
Bluegrass and Old-Time Concert
New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo & Dance Club presents The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Cost: Free; organizers encourage donations to bands
Contact: 674-3625
Americana Afternoons
Featuring the New Macedon Rangers, Ayden & Blane Young and Sinking Monroe.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Marc Baskind
Guitarist, singer/songwriter plays jazz, swing, pop, rhythm & blues.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tipping performers
Contact: 951-5100
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
A cappella chorus seeks males of all ages to join.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free to audition; membership dues required
Contact: 525-0709
Love Is in the Air
The Winds of the Blue Ridge perform a Valentine’s Day-themed concert including “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Golden Friendships.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free; donations accepted
Contact: 336-5924
Wednesday
Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
